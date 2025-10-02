GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Rail to link ride-hailing with train travel across 11 UAE cities with Yango

Deal allows booking of rides, train tickets through connected apps for easier travel

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Etihad Rail, one of the UAE’s most ambitious and eagerly awaited transport projects, has given the public its first close look at the passenger trains set to transform travel across the country.
Dubai: Ride-hailing company Yango has signed an agreement with Etihad Rail to make train travel across the UAE easier and more convenient.

The deal will help passengers connect directly from their homes to train stations and back, using app-based rides before and after their rail journey.

The agreement was signed during a transport conference in Abu Dhabi. It focuses on two main areas:

1. Easier access to stations

Yango and Etihad Rail will coordinate to:

  • Set up clear pick-up and drop-off areas at stations

  • Improve traffic flow during busy times

  • Make sure passengers can easily get to and from trains

This will make it simpler for residents to use the upcoming passenger rail service without needing a personal car.

2. Booking everything in one place

In the next phase, the companies will work on linking their apps. This would allow users to:

  • Buy a train ticket through the Yango app

  • Book a Yango ride through the Etihad Rail app

The goal is to let people plan and pay for their entire trip—train and car—from one place.

Trains coming in 2026

Etihad Rail’s passenger service is expected to launch in 2026, connecting 11 cities and regions across the UAE. Trains will carry up to 400 passengers and reach speeds of 200 km/h. By 2030, the railway is expected to serve more than 36 million passengers each year.

“We want train travel to be easy for everyone in the UAE, from the moment they leave home to when they arrive,” said Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility.“By working with Etihad Rail, we can help people travel between emirates without needing to drive,” said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East.

Why this matters

More people in the UAE are choosing public transport and ride-hailing over driving. In Dubai alone, nearly 400 million trips were made using public or shared transport in just the first half of 2025, according to the RTA.

Etihad Rail is building a national rail network, and Yango operates in over 30 countries with more than 2 million registered drivers. Their partnership could help reduce traffic, cut down on driving time between emirates, and make everyday travel more convenient for UAE residents.

