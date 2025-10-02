Etihad Rail to link ride-hailing with train travel across 11 UAE cities with Yango

The deal will help passengers connect directly from their homes to train stations and back, using app-based rides before and after their rail journey.

In the next phase, the companies will work on linking their apps. This would allow users to:

“We want train travel to be easy for everyone in the UAE, from the moment they leave home to when they arrive,” said Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility.“By working with Etihad Rail, we can help people travel between emirates without needing to drive,” said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East.

Etihad Rail’s passenger service is expected to launch in 2026 , connecting 11 cities and regions across the UAE. Trains will carry up to 400 passengers and reach speeds of 200 km/h. By 2030, the railway is expected to serve more than 36 million passengers each year.

Etihad Rail is building a national rail network, and Yango operates in over 30 countries with more than 2 million registered drivers. Their partnership could help reduce traffic, cut down on driving time between emirates, and make everyday travel more convenient for UAE residents.

More people in the UAE are choosing public transport and ride-hailing over driving. In Dubai alone, nearly 400 million trips were made using public or shared transport in just the first half of 2025, according to the RTA.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

