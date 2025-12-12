Classic taxis offer nostalgic rides in Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority on Friday launched a new classic taxi service designed to give tourists a nostalgic travel experience that reflects the transportation methods of previous generations.
The service aims to allow visitors to glimpse the past and immerse themselves in its details through a ride that combines heritage and classic charm, reinforcing the emirate’s cultural and tourism identity.
The initiative is part of the authority’s plans to improve the transport system and expand mobility options for users, in line with the emirate’s efforts to support the tourism sector and provide distinctive services that meet the needs of both visitors and residents.
The classic taxis will operate along designated routes, including journeys within Marjan Island and connections between the island and Corniche Al Qawasim in both directions.
An additional route will run along the full length of Corniche Al Qawasim, enhancing connectivity between key tourist and leisure destinations in the emirate and offering a unique travel experience with a strong heritage character.
Daily operating hours have been set from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm, allowing visitors to enjoy elevated sightseeing tours that align with the visual identity of the service and its touristic nature.
Engineer Ismail Hassan Al Balushi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, said the launch of the new service reflects the authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the transport network and provide diverse, flexible options to suit the needs of different users.
He added that the classic taxis will be a significant addition, showcasing the emirate’s cultural character and enhancing its tourist appeal.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox