GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ras Al Khaimah launches classic car taxi service to offer tourists a journey through time

Classic taxis offer nostalgic rides in Ras Al Khaimah

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Ride in a classic taxi
Ride in a classic taxi
WAM

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority on Friday launched a new classic taxi service designed to give tourists a nostalgic travel experience that reflects the transportation methods of previous generations.

The service aims to allow visitors to glimpse the past and immerse themselves in its details through a ride that combines heritage and classic charm, reinforcing the emirate’s cultural and tourism identity.

The initiative is part of the authority’s plans to improve the transport system and expand mobility options for users, in line with the emirate’s efforts to support the tourism sector and provide distinctive services that meet the needs of both visitors and residents.

The classic taxis will operate along designated routes, including journeys within Marjan Island and connections between the island and Corniche Al Qawasim in both directions.

An additional route will run along the full length of Corniche Al Qawasim, enhancing connectivity between key tourist and leisure destinations in the emirate and offering a unique travel experience with a strong heritage character.

Daily operating hours have been set from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm, allowing visitors to enjoy elevated sightseeing tours that align with the visual identity of the service and its touristic nature.

Engineer Ismail Hassan Al Balushi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, said the launch of the new service reflects the authority’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the transport network and provide diverse, flexible options to suit the needs of different users.

He added that the classic taxis will be a significant addition, showcasing the emirate’s cultural character and enhancing its tourist appeal.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The decision follows the strong success the initiative has achieved since its launch last year

Dubai expands taxi ride-sharing trial to more locations

2m read
Board the Ferry, Abra or Water Taxi for a safe, scenic and spectacular start to the New Year.

Book now! Epic NYE fireworks cruise fares announced

2m read
Six daily water taxi trips run from ADNEC Marina during the November 20–23 exhibition

Abu Dhabi water taxis, ferries serve 700,000 passengers

2m read
Joby’s air taxi en route from its flight test facility in Margham to Al Maktoum International Airport, marking the first electric air taxi company to conduct a point-to-point flight in the UAE.

Dubai puts public safety first ahead of air taxi launch

3m read