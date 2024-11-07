Joby Aviation, in collaboration with Toyota, demonstrated its four-passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Japan, soaring majestically with Mount Fuji in the backdrop.

This marks Joby’s first international demonstration flight, showing the potential of low-noise, all-electric "air taxi" service .

The aircraft, which can travel at speeds up to 321 km/h (200 mph) represents a significant step toward urban air travel, offering a greener solution for city commutes, as per Future Flight.

In collaboration with Toyota, the flight took place on November 2, 2024, at Toyota’s Higashi-Fuji Technical Center.

This furthers the company’s push into global air mobility with its eVTOL aircraft, which has the potential to reshape urban air transport by offering quieter and more efficient air travel options.

Joby Aviation, based in California, is currently pursuing a testing and certification process with the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Joby’s aircraft, currently with a range of approximately 160 km (100 miles), is being pitched as the “Uber of the sky”, an on-demand air taxi service serving congested city environments.

'Uber of the sky'

The “Uber of the sky” is a term used to describe the idea of an on-demand air transportation service that is similar to Uber's ground-based ridesharing.

Some companies that are working on developing electric air taxis that are expected to be booked on-demand and boarded within minutes. The cost of a trip is expected to be a little more than an Uber Black, but just a few dollars per mile.

Notably, the aircraft generates a noise level just above 45 decibels during cruising — comparable to the sound of rustling leaves—making it ideal for urban settings where noise reduction is key.

Toyota has invested over $900 million in the eVTOL developer. The partnership highlights the automaker’s deepening commitment to air mobility.

Backed by Toyota

Toyota is not only a major investor but also contributes to the aircraft’s development by providing essential components like actuators and powertrains.

Hiroki Nakajima, Toyota’s Executive Vice President, emphasised the potential of air mobility, aligning with the company’s vision to enhance the lives of people by revolutionising urban connectivity.

The flight also underscores Japan’s growing interest in eVTOL technology, with a focus on establishing infrastructure for this new mode of transportation.