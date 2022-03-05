Dubai: An abused stray dog that suffered severe wounds after being shot several times with an air gun is recovering well under the care of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
On Friday evening, Sheikh Hamdan shared the video by @aj6544 on his instagram stories.
Earlier this year, a UAE-based Bubbles Pet Rescue group rescued Grace, a Saluki mix from Sharjah. Her x-ray showed that the abused dog had at least eight air gun pellets lodged inside her body – including her skull and eye sockets.
On Instagram @bubbles.petsrescue posted: "Two months ago we rescued Grace, the pain she went through made our hearts ache. Her past can not be changed, but our Crown Prince of Dubai has changed her future! His Highness @faz3 opened his heart and home to Grace. With love, kindness and care, Grace is now completely a new dog. She is recovering well and forgetting the pain she went through. We are forever grateful and proud to be part of a nation that shows kindness, love and generosity! Today we shed tears of happiness for Grace!"
The rescue organisation regularly posts social media updates on Grace's recovery.
Sheikh Hamdan, who has close to 14 million followers on Instagram, often takes to the social media channel to share posts about his love of animals including falcons, horses, giraffes and marine life.