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Indian expat murdered after 'TikTok war' in Sharjah; suspects held

A number of suspects nabbed after broad daylight murder of Kerala man

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter and Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ismail Ponnan Ibrahim Kutty
Ismail Ponnan Ibrahim Kutty
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Sharjah: An Indian expat was reportedly stabbed and clubbed to death in broad daylight on a Sharjah street after what is said to be a 'social media war on TikTok.'

Sharjah Police confirmed the incident to Gulf News on Wednesday and said a number of suspects has been arrested in connection with the murder that took place on May 31.

The deceased has been identified as Ismail Ponnan Ibrahim Kutty. The 40-year-old, who hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala, was an employee of a bakery in Dubai. He was active on social media, especially on TikTok.

‘Live’ challenge

According to his followers, the murder took place after Ismail had a verbal war with some other TikTokers live on the platform.

The online altercation resulted in the parties challenging each other to settle the score in person.

Ismail reportedly challenged the men to meet him near a park in Al Nahda, after which a number of individuals allegedly confronted and attacked him. 

The shocking incident took place early morning on Sunday.

Onlookers report assault

Dozens of people witnessed the fight between the two parties. Ismail was allegedly stabbed and clubbed with different sharp objects as onlookers reported the incident to the police and ambulance services.

He was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital by around 8am but succumbed to his injuries shortly after and was declared dead by 8.45am.

His death notification, a copy of which has been seen by Gulf News, said the actual cause of death was assault by a sharp object, which led to haemorrhage that caused hypovolaemic shock.

Police said multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Related Topics:
UAEkeralaIndian expatsindiaSharjah

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