Retailers say tighter supply and higher freight costs have pushed prices up about 20%
Dubai: Pakistani mangoes are costing UAE shoppers more this summer, but retailers say demand remains strong as residents continue to buy one of the season’s most popular fruits despite tighter supply and higher freight costs.
Retailers said prices are about 20% higher this season compared with previous years, with premium varieties also costing more because they are flown into the UAE. Supply has been tighter after a delayed start to the season and lower crop volumes in Pakistan, but retailers say demand from UAE consumers has continued to rise.
Gul Raiz Yaseen, Director of Pakistan Supermarket LLC, said demand for Pakistani mangoes has grown each year, with the fruit now attracting shoppers from several nationalities.
“Every year, demand increases a lot,” he said. “Earlier, Pakistani customers would buy them regularly, but now people from other nationalities also come to us because they want Pakistani mangoes.”
At Pakistan Supermarket, a 3kg to 3.5kg box of Sindhri mangoes that previously sold for around Dh40 to Dh45 is now priced at about Dh50. Premium varieties such as Chaunsa and Anwar Ratol, which were sold for about Dh60 to Dh65 last year, are now closer to Dh70 per box.
The increase has been driven mainly by higher air freight costs and the challenge of securing cargo space during the early part of the season. Yaseen said freight charges have risen from about PKR350 per kg to around PKR500 per kg, raising import costs for retailers.
Over the past two to three years, prices had not increased much. A 3kg to 3.5kg box of Sindhri mangoes was selling for around Dh40 to Dh45, but this year it has gone up to Dh50. Premium varieties like Chaunsa and Anwar Ratol, which were around Dh60 to Dh65 last year, are now selling for about Dh70 per box because they come by air and cannot be brought by sea.
“That is why freight charges have increased,” he said. “At the start of the season, flights were also limited, but now the situation has gone back to normal. The freight charges, however, remain higher.”
Despite the higher prices, demand has held up, with customers still placing orders for home delivery, office gifting and family boxes.
Brian Ballinger, Head of Commercial at Choithrams, said the Pakistani mango season began later than usual this year, starting in the first week of June.
“While overall crop volumes are down by around 20-30%, mangoes are reaching the UAE through sea shipments, and premium-quality produce is being brought in by air,” he said.
Ballinger said shoppers may notice tighter availability this summer, with prices about 20% higher compared with previous years due to reduced supply and the delayed crop.
Demand, however, has remained firm. Ballinger said Pakistani mangoes are still selling well, although the delayed start has limited supply in the market.
Pakistani mangoes are usually sourced from Sindh at the start of the season, followed by Punjab as the season progresses. Popular varieties include Sindhri, Chaunsa and Anwar Ratol, each with a distinct flavour and texture.
Sindhri, grown mainly in Sindh, is known for its large oval shape, sweetness, aroma and slightly tart taste. Chaunsa, often associated with Punjab, is valued for its sweet flavour, rich aroma and soft, fibreless flesh. Anwar Ratol is smaller, yellow and known for its sweetness and fibreless texture.
Shoppers may notice tighter availability this season. Overall supply is down by around 20-30%, and prices are also approximately 20% higher compared to previous years.
Yaseen said the range of varieties is one of the main reasons shoppers return each season.
“Each variety has its own taste, shape and quality,” he said. “Sindhri, Chaunsa and Anwar Ratol all have different flavours, and each mango is unique in its own way.”
At Choithrams, Sindhri remains the most popular Pakistani mango variety among UAE consumers, followed by Chaunsa.
Retailers said premium Pakistani mangoes are largely imported into the UAE by air due to their shelf-life and quality requirements.
Yaseen said Pakistan Supermarket has imported Pakistani mangoes by air for more than a decade, with shipments arriving from Karachi, Lahore and Multan. Air cargo remains the primary channel for bringing a wider variety into the UAE, while sea shipments offer a more limited variety.
“The different varieties can only be shipped by air,” he said.
Pakistan Supermarket is importing about 40,000kg to 45,000kg of mangoes a week across its 10 supermarkets and online channels, according to Yaseen. He said demand could rise to 50,000kg a week if prices were more favourable for customers.
Choithrams said its established supplier network in Pakistan has helped it maintain access to premium-quality mangoes despite broader industry challenges.
“Pakistani mangoes are one of the top favourites in our summer fruit category,” Ballinger said. “Their arrival later in the season makes them especially relevant, as they help sustain customer demand after the Indian Alphonso and Banganapalli seasons come to an end in mid-June.”
Retailers said shoppers have so far continued buying despite higher prices, helped by the strong seasonal appeal of Pakistani mangoes and the practice of gifting boxes to friends, families and colleagues during the season.
Yaseen said the season is now becoming smoother after a difficult start, although next year’s prices will depend heavily on freight conditions.
“I hope prices do not go much higher next year,” he said. “It will depend on freight and other costs.”
For importers, the disruption began almost as soon as the season should have started.
"There has been a gap of around 10 to 15 days, which is huge in our business," said Ali Akram, managing partner at Nahel Vegetables & Fruits Trading LLC. "Usually, the mango season starts by the end of May. Last year, it started by the end of May, but this year the first mangoes arrived only around June 7 or 8."
The delays have been particularly noticeable for Chaunsa, one of Pakistan's most prized mango varieties.
Even Sindhri, typically the first Pakistani mango to arrive each season, was affected. Akram adds that when Chaunsa mangoes were supposed to arrive, shipping companies were not taking bookings for cargo space, as a result, importers had to move towards air cargo, which cost more than double the usual rate. "Customers are now feeling the impact because they are paying almost double the price they paid last year."
The shipping delays also affected fruit quality, Akram said, as mangoes are particularly sensitive to time spent in transit. "Every fruit, especially mango, is very heat sensitive. When we used to ship from Pakistan through ocean cargo, it would usually arrive within four to five days at most, so our planning was always clear."
This year, however, vessels were rerouted before reaching Jebel Ali, making delivery times far less predictable.
Initially, some importers relied on air freight to keep supplies moving, but the costs proved unsustainable. "We did some air cargo shipments early in the season, but once ocean cargo started, air cargo was no longer viable for most mangoes. Air cargo has always been much more expensive compared with ocean cargo," explains Akram.
He breaks it down: At the start of last season, a 5kg box of Sindhri mangoes was around Dh35 to Dh36. This year, the same 5kg box was sold for Dh70 to Dh75. The price was more than double.
Once ocean freight resumed, prices eased, although they remain above last year's levels."I would say around 99% of the remaining mangoes are now coming through ocean cargo."
The shipping disruptions have also had an impact on fruit quality, Akram said, because mangoes are particularly sensitive to time spent in transit.
"Every fruit, especially mango, is very heat sensitive. When we used to ship from Pakistan through ocean cargo, it would usually arrive within four to five days at most, so our planning was always clear."
This year, vessels have taken longer and less predictable routes. As Jebel Ali Port was not fully functional, vessels had to go to Fujairah or Khor Fakkan first, and then the containers would come to Jebel Ali, before being released. "A journey that used to take three to five days has now become unpredictable," he says.
Some containers are now taking 15 to 20 days to reach the market. While other products, such as Pakistani potatoes, can last up to 30 days in transit, mangoes are far more perishable. Once the fruit begins to change colour, it often starts to deteriorate from the inside, making timely delivery critical.
"This year, customers can see a difference in quality because we cannot predict exactly when shipments will arrive."
Rather than waiting for specific varieties, retailers have focused on ensuring mangoes remain available. "The luxury of choosing a specific variety is not there this season," says Akram. Instead of waiting for preferred varieties, retailers are sourcing whichever mangoes meet acceptable quality standards to ensure shelves remain stocked throughout the season.
At Careem Quik, advance planning has helped minimise disruptions.
"The broader industry has faced some logistics and freight pressures this season, driven largely by the regional geopolitical situation; it's a reality that has touched supply chains across fresh produce globally," said Hanaa Mallak, General Manager of Groceries – UAE at Careem Quik.
Nevertheless, their teams have been well prepared. "We work closely with our supplier partners throughout the year, not just at the start of the season, which means supply commitments were in place early. Customers shopping with us can expect strong availability of Pakistani mangoes this summer, and the quality coming in has been excellent."
Mallak said the retailer's strategy relies on long-term supplier relationships rather than reacting to short-term disruptions.
"The foundation is always relationships and planning. You can't manage a category like mangoes reactively; the groundwork has to be laid months in advance with supplier partners who share the same standards and commitment."
"Our global sourcing model also plays a significant role. By maintaining active sourcing relationships across India, Pakistan, Thailand, Vietnam, Colombia, and Brazil simultaneously, we're never entirely dependent on a single origin."
Mangoes have a very strong pull in this market because the season is very short, around two to two and a half months. There is strong demand from Pakistani and Indian customers, and also from other nationalities....
Despite the supply challenges and higher prices, demand has remained remarkably resilient.
"I have not seen a reduction in demand," Akram said. "Mangoes have a very strong pull in this market because the season is very short, around two to two and a half months. There is strong demand from Pakistani and Indian customers, and also from other nationalities."
He adds that every customer who bought from him last year, is still buying with the same consistency and same order value. Akram believes shoppers are willing to pay more because Pakistani mangoes are only available for a brief window each year.
As he explains, "Mangoes are like a luxury for Pakistani and Indian communities, and for many other nationalities as well. The purchasing patterns with fruits such as apples or bananas cannot be compared, as those are available throughout the year. "Customers know that if apples or bananas are expensive this month, they can buy them later when prices come down. With mangoes, they know the season will be over in one or two months."
Careem Quik has observed a similar trend, although customers are also becoming more adventurous. "What we've seen is customers becoming more engaged and exploratory with the mango category; which is actually a positive trend."
"There's been some natural flexibility in purchasing, with customers exploring different pack sizes or origins, but demand for premium Pakistani varieties like Sindhri, Chaunsa, and Anwar Ratol has remained strong."
Also In This Package