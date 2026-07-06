Retailers said prices are about 20% higher this season compared with previous years, with premium varieties also costing more because they are flown into the UAE. Supply has been tighter after a delayed start to the season and lower crop volumes in Pakistan, but retailers say demand from UAE consumers has continued to rise.

The increase has been driven mainly by higher air freight costs and the challenge of securing cargo space during the early part of the season. Yaseen said freight charges have risen from about PKR350 per kg to around PKR500 per kg, raising import costs for retailers.

At Pakistan Supermarket, a 3kg to 3.5kg box of Sindhri mangoes that previously sold for around Dh40 to Dh45 is now priced at about Dh50. Premium varieties such as Chaunsa and Anwar Ratol, which were sold for about Dh60 to Dh65 last year, are now closer to Dh70 per box.

Sindhri, grown mainly in Sindh, is known for its large oval shape, sweetness, aroma and slightly tart taste. Chaunsa, often associated with Punjab, is valued for its sweet flavour, rich aroma and soft, fibreless flesh. Anwar Ratol is smaller, yellow and known for its sweetness and fibreless texture.

“Pakistani mangoes are one of the top favourites in our summer fruit category,” Ballinger said. “Their arrival later in the season makes them especially relevant, as they help sustain customer demand after the Indian Alphonso and Banganapalli seasons come to an end in mid-June.”

The shipping delays also affected fruit quality, Akram said, as mangoes are particularly sensitive to time spent in transit. "Every fruit, especially mango, is very heat sensitive. When we used to ship from Pakistan through ocean cargo, it would usually arrive within four to five days at most, so our planning was always clear."

Even Sindhri, typically the first Pakistani mango to arrive each season, was affected. Akram adds that when Chaunsa mangoes were supposed to arrive, shipping companies were not taking bookings for cargo space, as a result, importers had to move towards air cargo, which cost more than double the usual rate. "Customers are now feeling the impact because they are paying almost double the price they paid last year."

"There has been a gap of around 10 to 15 days, which is huge in our business," said Ali Akram, managing partner at Nahel Vegetables & Fruits Trading LLC. "Usually, the mango season starts by the end of May. Last year, it started by the end of May, but this year the first mangoes arrived only around June 7 or 8."

He breaks it down: At the start of last season, a 5kg box of Sindhri mangoes was around Dh35 to Dh36. This year, the same 5kg box was sold for Dh70 to Dh75. The price was more than double.

Initially, some importers relied on air freight to keep supplies moving, but the costs proved unsustainable. "We did some air cargo shipments early in the season, but once ocean cargo started, air cargo was no longer viable for most mangoes. Air cargo has always been much more expensive compared with ocean cargo," explains Akram.

Some containers are now taking 15 to 20 days to reach the market. While other products, such as Pakistani potatoes, can last up to 30 days in transit, mangoes are far more perishable. Once the fruit begins to change colour, it often starts to deteriorate from the inside, making timely delivery critical.

This year, vessels have taken longer and less predictable routes. As Jebel Ali Port was not fully functional, vessels had to go to Fujairah or Khor Fakkan first, and then the containers would come to Jebel Ali, before being released. "A journey that used to take three to five days has now become unpredictable," he says.

"Every fruit, especially mango, is very heat sensitive. When we used to ship from Pakistan through ocean cargo, it would usually arrive within four to five days at most, so our planning was always clear."

Nevertheless, their teams have been well prepared. "We work closely with our supplier partners throughout the year, not just at the start of the season, which means supply commitments were in place early. Customers shopping with us can expect strong availability of Pakistani mangoes this summer, and the quality coming in has been excellent."

Rather than waiting for specific varieties, retailers have focused on ensuring mangoes remain available. "The luxury of choosing a specific variety is not there this season," says Akram. Instead of waiting for preferred varieties, retailers are sourcing whichever mangoes meet acceptable quality standards to ensure shelves remain stocked throughout the season.

As he explains, "Mangoes are like a luxury for Pakistani and Indian communities, and for many other nationalities as well. The purchasing patterns with fruits such as apples or bananas cannot be compared, as those are available throughout the year. "Customers know that if apples or bananas are expensive this month, they can buy them later when prices come down. With mangoes, they know the season will be over in one or two months."

He adds that every customer who bought from him last year, is still buying with the same consistency and same order value. Akram believes shoppers are willing to pay more because Pakistani mangoes are only available for a brief window each year.

"I have not seen a reduction in demand," Akram said. "Mangoes have a very strong pull in this market because the season is very short, around two to two and a half months. There is strong demand from Pakistani and Indian customers, and also from other nationalities."

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.