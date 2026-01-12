GOLD/FOREX
Golden Globes 2026: Full list of winners and nominees (Live Updates)

Hollywood's awards season is underway with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, happening now

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Golden Globes were largely ignored by Hollywood, with winners unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour
The Golden Globe Awards are taking place in Los Angeles, honouring standout performances and productions in film and television from the past 12 months.

Follow live updates from the 83rd Golden Globes as winners are announced across categories.

FILM

Best film - drama

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Best film - musical or comedy

  • Blue Moon

  • Bugonia

  • Marty Supreme

  • No Other Choice

  • Nouvelle Vague

  • One Battle After Another

Best non-English language film

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • No Other Choice

  • Winner: The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sirât

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated film

  • Winner: KPop Demon Hunters

  • Arco

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

  • Elio

  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

  • Zootopia 2

Best actress - drama

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

  • Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

  • Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

  • Tessa Thompson - Hedda

  • Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best actor - drama

  • Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

  • Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

  • Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners

  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

  • Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best actress - musical or comedy

  • Winner: Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

  • Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best actor - musical or comedy

  • Winner: Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

  • George Clooney - Jay Kelly

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

  • Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

  • Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best supporting actress

  • Winner: Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

  • Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan - Weapons

Best supporting actor

  • Winner: Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

  • Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet

  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

  • Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Cinematic and box office achievement

  • Winner: Sinners

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

  • Weapons

  • Wicked: For Good

  • Zootopia 2

Best director

  • Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners

  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

  • Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best screenplay

  • Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners

  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best original song

  • Winner: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden

  • Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One

  • Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You

  • Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home

  • Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble

  • Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best original score

  • Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

  • Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

  • Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

  • Kanding Ray - Sirāt

  • Max Richter - Hamnet

  • Hans Zimmer - F1

TV

Best series - drama

  • The Diplomat

  • Winner: The Pitt

  • Pluribus

  • Severance

  • Slow Horses

  • The White Lotus

Best series - comedy or musical

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • The Studio

Best limited series

  • Adolescence

  • All Her Fault

  • The Beast In Me

  • Black Mirror

  • Dying for Sex

  • The Girlfriend

Best actress - drama

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock

  • Britt Lower - Severance

  • Helen Mirren - Mobland

  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

  • Winner: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best actor – drama

  • Winner: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

  • Sterling K Brown - Paradise

  • Diego Luna - Andor

  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

  • Mark Ruffalo - Task

  • Adam Scott - Severance

Best actress - comedy or musical

  • Winner: Jean Smart - Hacks

  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Best actor - comedy or musical

  • Winner: Seth Rogen - The Studio

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Glen Powell - Chad Powers

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best actress - limited series

  • Winner: Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

  • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

  • Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

  • Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best actor - limited series

  • Winner: Stephen Graham - Adolescence

  • Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

  • Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

  • Jude Law - Black Rabbit

  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best supporting actress (TV)

  • Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

  • Winner: Erin Doherty - Adolescence

  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

  • Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus

  • Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best supporting actor (TV)

  • Winner: Owen Cooper - Adolescence

  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

  • Tramell Tillman - Severance

  • Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best stand-up comedy performance

  • Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

  • Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

  • Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

  • Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

  • Winner: Ricky Gervais - Mortality

  • Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best podcast

  • Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

  • Call Her Daddy

  • The Mel Robbins Podcast

  • SmartLess

  • Up First from NPR

Christian Borbon
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
