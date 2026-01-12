Hollywood's awards season is underway with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, happening now
The Golden Globe Awards are taking place in Los Angeles, honouring standout performances and productions in film and television from the past 12 months.
Follow live updates from the 83rd Golden Globes as winners are announced across categories.
Best film - drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best film - musical or comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best non-English language film
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Winner: The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated film
Winner: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best actress - drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best actor - drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best actress - musical or comedy
Winner: Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best actor - musical or comedy
Winner: Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best supporting actress
Winner: Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Best supporting actor
Winner: Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Cinematic and box office achievement
Winner: Sinners
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best director
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best screenplay
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best original song
Winner: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best original score
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirāt
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
Best series - drama
The Diplomat
Winner: The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best series - comedy or musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best limited series
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best actress - drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Winner: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best actor – drama
Winner: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Best actress - comedy or musical
Winner: Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Best actor - comedy or musical
Winner: Seth Rogen - The Studio
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best actress - limited series
Winner: Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best actor - limited series
Winner: Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best supporting actress (TV)
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Winner: Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best supporting actor (TV)
Winner: Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best stand-up comedy performance
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Winner: Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best podcast
Winner: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox