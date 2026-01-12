GOLD/FOREX
List: Winners of Golden Globe Awards 2026

'The Secret Agent' wins Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globes

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Andy Cooper and Owen Cooper, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Award for "Adolescence" poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
AFP

Here is a compiled list of key winners, from sources including live updates from the official Golden Globes site, major outlets like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Times, and others).

The list focuses on the main film and TV categories highlighted:

Film Winners (Key Categories)

  • Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
    Timothée Chalamet –     Marty Supreme

  • Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
    Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Best Director – Motion Picture
    Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

  • Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
    Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

  • Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
    Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

  • Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
    Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another dominated with multiple wins, including supporting actress, director, and screenplay, aligning with its frontrunner status.

Other notable film wins include:

  • Best Motion Picture – Animated: KPop Demon Hunters

  • Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Sinners

  • Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

  • Best Non-English Language Film: ‘THE SECRET AGENT’

TV Winners (Key Categories)

"White Lotus" (six nominations) and "Adolescence" (five nominations) as leaders, but winners include:

  • Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
    Noah Wyle – The Pitt

  • Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
    Jean Smart – Hacks

  • Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
    Seth Rogen – The Studio

  • Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
    Owen Cooper – Adolescence (noted as one of the youngest winners)

  • Best Male Actor – TV – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Stephen Graham of Adolescence

The event celebrated a strong showing for films like One Battle After Another (fulfilling many pre-show expectations) and introduced surprises in supporting and TV categories.

Check here for the full official list of winners and nominees, as announcements were live and updating during the ceremony hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Awards season continues.

