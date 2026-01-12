List: Winners of Golden Globe Awards 2026

'The Secret Agent' wins Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globes
Here is a compiled list of key winners, from sources including live updates from the official Golden Globes site, major outlets like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Times, and others).
The list focuses on the main film and TV categories highlighted:
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Director – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another dominated with multiple wins, including supporting actress, director, and screenplay, aligning with its frontrunner status.
Other notable film wins include:
Best Motion Picture – Animated: KPop Demon Hunters
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Sinners
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
Best Non-English Language Film: ‘THE SECRET AGENT’
"White Lotus" (six nominations) and "Adolescence" (five nominations) as leaders, but winners include:
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Owen Cooper – Adolescence (noted as one of the youngest winners)
Best Male Actor – TV – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Stephen Graham of Adolescence
The event celebrated a strong showing for films like One Battle After Another (fulfilling many pre-show expectations) and introduced surprises in supporting and TV categories.
Check here for the full official list of winners and nominees, as announcements were live and updating during the ceremony hosted by Nikki Glaser.
Awards season continues.
