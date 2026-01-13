Underwater suites, private yachts, and elite retreats, Hollywood's ultimate giftbag.
Dubai: As Hollywood’s biggest names walked onto the stage at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, the night’s most jaw-dropping takeaway wasn’t just who took home Best Actor or Best Picture. It was what awaited winners and presenters backstage: an ultra-exclusive gift package being widely touted as the most extravagant awards-season swag ever assembled.
Curated by Robb Report for the third-year running, the 2026 Golden Globes gift bag represents a shift away from material luxury and toward something far more aspirational.
Think private villas instead of perfume samples, yacht charters instead of candles, and wine collections that belong in vaults rather than kitchen cabinets. Valued just shy of USD 1 million, this year’s offering is less a goodie bag and more a blueprint for an elite lifestyle.
The package is offered exclusively to Golden Globes winners and presenters, and its scale is unprecedented. Compared to previous years, the 2026 edition nearly doubles down on global travel, positioning itself as the most expansive and experience-driven collection to date.
At its core is Atlas Bespoke’s Signature Duffel Bag, housing The Ultimate Gift Book: a curated guide detailing more than 35 luxury offerings spanning travel, wellness, beauty, spirits and once-in-a-lifetime adventures.
Here’s what makes this year’s Golden Globes gift bag so jaw-dropping:
Travel and experiences
The collection nearly doubles the number of global travel getaways from last year, offering multi-night stays and once-in-a-lifetime adventures:
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa: Three nights at The Residence, a six-bedroom villa ($80,000; 5 recipients)
The Muraka, Maldives: Two nights in the world’s first undersea residence and two nights at Rangali Ocean Pavilion ($70,000; 5 recipients)
Casa Bellamar, Mexico: Three-night beachfront villa stay ($25,000; 5 recipients)
Conrad Koh Samui, Thailand: Three nights at The Royal Villa ($15,370; 3 recipients)
Flockhill, ROKI and Minaret, New Zealand: Six-night lodge journey ($31,307; 1 recipient)
Celestia Phinisi, Indonesia: Five-day private yacht charter through the Coral Triangle ($60,000; open to all recipients)
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi: Three-night Grand Overwater Villa stay ($26,000; 6 recipients)
Mandapa, Bali: Three-night Ritz-Carlton Reserve experience ($5,800; 3 recipients)
Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica: Three-night Estate Villa stay ($30,000; 1 recipient)
The Reserve at Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos: Three-night beachfront villa stay ($50,000; 6 recipients)
Additional perks include elite automotive experiences, such as:
Test drives of the most coveted 2027 vehicles in Florida ($31,400; 1 recipient)
Tickets and access to Car of the Year events and private motorsport experiences
Beauty and wellness
The bag leans heavily into celebrity-grade longevity, anti-aging, and high-tech self-care.
Beau Domaine (Brad Pitt’s routine): The Serum and The Cream ($273; all recipients)
Cellcosmet Skincare Set: Active Tonic + Ultra Intensive Elasto Collagen XT ($445; all recipients)
CurrentBody LED Hair Growth Helmet: Advanced hair-stimulation tech ($860; all recipients)
DOGPOUND Private Gym Rental: Full club access experience ($7,500; 5 recipients)
Elysium Health: Year-long supplement subscription ($480; all recipients)
Guerlain Wellness Spa: “Time Together” massage for two ($480; 25 recipients)
Maison Devereux Golden Circle Membership: Year-long access plus gold shampoo & conditioner ($21,000; 3 recipients)
TRONQUE Spa Box: Body milk, serum, firming butter, and ionic dry brush ($465; all recipients)
While the award celebrates career achievement, this bag celebrates the lifestyle of the elite, a tangible reminder that in Hollywood, sometimes the rewards extend far beyond the stage.
At the 2026 Golden Globes, trophies still matter. But if anyone asks, the real headline this year? It’s what comes inside the gift bag.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
