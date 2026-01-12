GOLD/FOREX
‘Adolescence’ breakout Owen Cooper makes Golden Globes history at just 16

The victory also makes Cooper the second-youngest male Golden Globe winner of all time

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Owen Cooper, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Award for "Adolescence" poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Owen Cooper, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Award for "Adolescence" poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dubai: Owen Cooper just rewrote the Golden Globes record books — and he’s still not old enough to vote.

The Adolescence star won Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, becoming the youngest-ever winner in the category at just 16. According to Variety, the milestone puts Cooper ahead of Chris Colfer, who was 20 when he won for Glee back in 2010.

The victory also makes Cooper the second-youngest male Golden Globe winner of all time, trailing only Ricky Schroder, who was nine when he won New Star of the Year for The Champ in 1980.

If awards momentum had a face this season, it would be Cooper’s.

Earlier this year, the young actor also made Emmy history, becoming the youngest male acting winner ever after taking home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — again for Adolescence. The Netflix miniseries marked Cooper’s breakout role, with his portrayal of Jamie Miller earning widespread acclaim.

At the Globes, Cooper beat out a heavyweight lineup that included Ashley Walters (Adolescence), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Walton Goggins (The White Lotus).

Adolescence has emerged as one of the season’s most dominant titles. At the Emmys, the series swept major categories, winning Best Limited Series, Best Actor for Stephen Graham, and Best Supporting Actress for Erin Doherty, alongside Cooper’s historic win. He has also picked up the Critics’ Choice Award and the Gotham TV Award, and remains in contention at the SAG Awards.

The show landed five Golden Globe nominations this year, including acting nods for Cooper, Walters, Graham, and Doherty, as well as Best Limited Series — further cementing its status as an awards-season juggernaut.

Notably, the Supporting Actor in Television category spans all genres, from comedy and drama to limited series. Last year’s winner was Shōgun star Tadanobu Asano.

The takeaway? Owen Cooper isn’t just a rising star — he’s already standing where most actors spend decades trying to get.

And he’s only 16.

Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
