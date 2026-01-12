Golden Globes 2026: 'Too told' Stellan Skarsgård, 74, wins Best Supporting Male Actor for indie film 'Sentimental Value'

Swedish actor thanks wife and children as inspiration for his flawed father role portrayal
Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård, 74, skillfully blended humour with gratitude in his acceptance speech after winning the Best Supporting Male Actor (Motion Picture) award for his role in the indie film Sentimental Value.
He expressed gratitude toward his wife and children, who seemingly provided inspiration for his portrayal of a flawed father in the film.
In his Golden Globes acceptance speech, Skarsgård's said he never thought he'd won the award because he was "too old", marking it as one of the memorable moments from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday (January 11, 2026).
Skarsgård, dressed in a sharp black suit and holding his Golden Globe statuette, took the stage amid applause from the star-studded audience at the Beverly Hilton.
The 74-year-old actor, known for his versatile roles in films like Mamma Mia!, Dune, and Good Will Hunting, as well as TV series such as Chernobyl, appeared genuinely surprised and humble.
This win marks a notable achievement in his decades-long career, highlighting his ability to shine in smaller, character-driven projects.
Skarsgård's acceptance speech is heartfelt, self-deprecating, and poignant, unscripted.
He kicked off by admitting his lack of preparation, then thanks his collaborators, family, and emphasizes the importance of independent cinema.
Here's what he said:
"I, of course, was not prepared for this because I thought that I was too old. But I'm going to spend the next six minutes to thank everybody in the credits of the film and they know I love them.
"But I've got my wife, Megan Ann Everett Skarsgård. She's been amazing—a source of brutal support, a tough lover, and very educational. And also, my children have been very educated.
"I'm playing a father that is a bad father there. My children have really told me what a bad father is.But most of all, I am very happy for this because it's a small Norwegian film with no money, advertising, or anything.
"I'm very happy for this film, and hopefully you'll see it in a cinema because they are an endangered species now. In the cinema where the lights go down, and eventually you share [the experience] with some other people. That's magic. Cinema should be seen in cinemas."
He then pivots to advocate for theatrical experiences, lamenting the decline of traditional movie theaters in an era dominated by streaming.
This plea for preserving cinema's communal magic resonates deeply, especially for a low-budget Norwegian production like Sentimental Value, which appears to be a family drama exploring themes of regret and relationships.
His speech highlight Skarsgård's enduring talent and serve as a reminder of cinema's irreplaceable in-person charm.
