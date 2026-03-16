GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2026: Rare tie is only the 7th in Academy history

The unusual result prompted a mix of laughter and applause from the audience

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jack Piatt, Sam A. Davis, Natalie Musteata, and Alexandre Singh, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film Award for “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”, pose in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Jack Piatt, Sam A. Davis, Natalie Musteata, and Alexandre Singh, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film Award for “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”, pose in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
AFP-BRIANNA BRYSON

In a surprising turn at Sunday night’s 98th Academy Awards, the Best Short Live Action Film category ended in a tie, with The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva both claiming the coveted prize.

The unusual result prompted a mix of laughter and applause from the audience. “It’s a tie, wow, we didn’t know that could happen,” said The Singers director Sam A. Davis alongside producer Jack Piatt. The 18-minute musical comedy celebrates the unifying power of music and art in a disconnected world.

The 36-minute French-language dystopian film Two People Exchanging Saliva, co-directed by Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh, also took the stage to accept their award. Singh delivered part of his speech even after the microphone was cut and stage lights dimmed, saying, “We believe that art can change people’s souls… through theatre, ballet, and creativity.” Musteata described the recognition as “such a dream.”

"It's a tie, I'm not joking, it's actually a tie," said Kumail Nanjiani, who was presenting the award.

"Everyone calm down, we're going to get through this, focus up," Nanjiani told the laughing crowd, before saying he would announce one winner, let them have their moment, and then announce the other.

"Ironic that the short film Oscar's going to take twice as long," he joked.

Ties at the Oscars are rare. This marks only the seventh in nearly a century, joining moments such as Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty sharing Best Sound Editing in 2013, and Katherine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand sharing Best Actress in 1969.

Other notable Academy Award ties include Best Feature Documentary in 1987 and Best Short Film (Live Action) in 1995, illustrating that while uncommon, ties remain part of Oscar history.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A decorative replica Oscar statue covered in protective plastic sheeting is seen as preparations are made on the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 98th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on March 13, 2026.

Who will win best picture at Sunday’s Oscars?

4m read
Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Billie Eilish eyes acting debut with The Bell Jar movie

2m read
Gandbhir, an Indian-American documentary filmmaker based in the United States, has become the first woman ever to receive Oscar nominations for both Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short in the same year.

Indian-US filmmaker Geeta Gandhir makes Oscars history

4m read
Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer: Has it gone too far?

2m read