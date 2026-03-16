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Oscars 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another sweeps the night, Michael B. Jordan takes Best Actor

One Battle After Another had scored an impressive 13 nods.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Michael B. Jordan accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for "Sinners" onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Michael B. Jordan accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for "Sinners" onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
AFP-KEVIN WINTER

The biggest night in Hollywood delivered the drama, the history-making moments, and a few well-earned victories. The 98th edition of the Academy Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 15, as A-listers gathered to celebrate the year’s standout films.

Heading into the night, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was the film to beat, storming in with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most ever in Oscars history. Not far behind was Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which scored an impressive 13 nods.

And when the envelopes were finally opened: Both films proved their mettle.

One of the evening’s biggest cheers came when Michael B. Jordan claimed Best Actor for Sinners, marking a major milestone in his career. Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley captivated voters with her performance in Hamnet, taking home the Best Actress trophy.

But the final mic-drop moment belonged to One Battle After Another, which walked away with Best Picture, capping off a strong night with six wins in total.

Earlier in the ceremony, history was made when cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman ever to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography, thanks to her striking work on Sinners.

Missed the ceremony or wondering if your favorite made the cut? Here’s the full list of winners from the 98th annual Oscars.

2026 Oscars: Full list of winners

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners – WINNER
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners – WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent – Brazil
It Was Just an Accident – France
Sentimental Value – Norway – WINNER
Sirât – Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

Best Casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners – WINNER
Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners – WINNER

Best Original Song

“Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
“I Lied to You” – Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Best Sound

F1 – WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein – WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls – WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best Live-Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers – WINNER (TIE)
Two People Exchanging Saliva – WINNER (TIE)

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin – WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms – WINNER
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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