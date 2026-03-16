Oscars 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another sweeps the night, Michael B. Jordan takes Best Actor

Missed the ceremony or wondering if your favorite made the cut? Here’s the full list of winners from the 98th annual Oscars.

Earlier in the ceremony, history was made when cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman ever to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography, thanks to her striking work on Sinners.

But the final mic-drop moment belonged to One Battle After Another, which walked away with Best Picture, capping off a strong night with six wins in total.

One of the evening’s biggest cheers came when Michael B. Jordan claimed Best Actor for Sinners, marking a major milestone in his career. Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley captivated voters with her performance in Hamnet, taking home the Best Actress trophy.

And when the envelopes were finally opened: Both films proved their mettle.

Heading into the night, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was the film to beat, storming in with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most ever in Oscars history. Not far behind was Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which scored an impressive 13 nods.

The biggest night in Hollywood delivered the drama, the history-making moments, and a few well-earned victories. The 98th edition of the Academy Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 15, as A-listers gathered to celebrate the year’s standout films.

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein Delroy Lindo – Sinners Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

All the Empty Rooms – WINNER Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” The Devil Is Busy Perfectly a Strangeness

The Alabama Solution Come See Me in the Good Light Cutting Through Rocks Mr. Nobody Against Putin – WINNER The Perfect Neighbor

The Secret Agent – Brazil It Was Just an Accident – France Sentimental Value – Norway – WINNER Sirât – Spain The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.