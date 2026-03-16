Oscars 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another sweeps the night, Michael B. Jordan takes Best Actor

One Battle After Another had scored an impressive 13 nods.
The biggest night in Hollywood delivered the drama, the history-making moments, and a few well-earned victories. The 98th edition of the Academy Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 15, as A-listers gathered to celebrate the year’s standout films.
Heading into the night, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was the film to beat, storming in with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most ever in Oscars history. Not far behind was Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which scored an impressive 13 nods.
And when the envelopes were finally opened: Both films proved their mettle.
One of the evening’s biggest cheers came when Michael B. Jordan claimed Best Actor for Sinners, marking a major milestone in his career. Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley captivated voters with her performance in Hamnet, taking home the Best Actress trophy.
But the final mic-drop moment belonged to One Battle After Another, which walked away with Best Picture, capping off a strong night with six wins in total.
Earlier in the ceremony, history was made when cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman ever to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography, thanks to her striking work on Sinners.
Missed the ceremony or wondering if your favorite made the cut? Here’s the full list of winners from the 98th annual Oscars.
2026 Oscars: Full list of winners
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners – WINNER
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – WINNER
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – WINNER
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners – WINNER
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Train Dreams
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
The Secret Agent – Brazil
It Was Just an Accident – France
Sentimental Value – Norway – WINNER
Sirât – Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunisia
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners – WINNER
Train Dreams
Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners – WINNER
“Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
“I Lied to You” – Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
F1 – WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Frankenstein – WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls – WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers – WINNER (TIE)
Two People Exchanging Saliva – WINNER (TIE)
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin – WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
All the Empty Rooms – WINNER
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness