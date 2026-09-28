Sachin Tendulkar announces new partnership with OpenAI

OpenAI has also strengthened its connection with Indian cricket. Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced ChatGPT as an Associate Partner for India’s home cricket for two seasons, running until March 2028.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to with this partnership,” Tendulkar added, saying he wants to discover more ways to use the platform and share what he finds useful with others.

Explaining his interest in the technology, Tendulkar said: “I’ve always been curious… One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit.” He also revealed that he had used the AI tool for practical purposes, including planning his last family trip.

Tendulkar announced the collaboration on Monday, saying there were “some interesting things coming up” and that he could not wait to share them. The objective of the partnership is to show how people in India can use ChatGPT in their everyday personal and professional lives.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.