Sachin Tendulkar announces new partnership with OpenAI

Cricket icon teams up with AI giant to promote everyday use of ChatGPT in India
Dubai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced a new partnership with OpenAI, bringing one of the country’s most recognisable sporting figures into the world of artificial intelligence.
Tendulkar announced the collaboration on Monday, saying there were “some interesting things coming up” and that he could not wait to share them. The objective of the partnership is to show how people in India can use ChatGPT in their everyday personal and professional lives.
Explaining his interest in the technology, Tendulkar said: “I’ve always been curious… One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit.” He also revealed that he had used the AI tool for practical purposes, including planning his last family trip.
“That’s what I’m looking forward to with this partnership,” Tendulkar added, saying he wants to discover more ways to use the platform and share what he finds useful with others.
The partnership adds another major brand association to Tendulkar’s commercial portfolio. His current partnerships include Apollo Tyres, Bank of Baroda, Tanishq, Luminous, DP World, Spinny and other brands across different sectors.
OpenAI has also strengthened its connection with Indian cricket. Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced ChatGPT as an Associate Partner for India’s home cricket for two seasons, running until March 2028.