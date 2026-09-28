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Sachin Tendulkar announces new partnership with OpenAI

Cricket icon teams up with AI giant to promote everyday use of ChatGPT in India

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar waves to the crowd prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York.
Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar waves to the crowd prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York.
AFP-ROBERT CIANFLONE

Dubai: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced a new partnership with OpenAI, bringing one of the country’s most recognisable sporting figures into the world of artificial intelligence.

Tendulkar announced the collaboration on Monday, saying there were “some interesting things coming up” and that he could not wait to share them. The objective of the partnership is to show how people in India can use ChatGPT in their everyday personal and professional lives.

Explaining his interest in the technology, Tendulkar said: “I’ve always been curious… One question usually leads to another, and ChatGPT has certainly encouraged that habit.” He also revealed that he had used the AI tool for practical purposes, including planning his last family trip.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to with this partnership,” Tendulkar added, saying he wants to discover more ways to use the platform and share what he finds useful with others.

The partnership adds another major brand association to Tendulkar’s commercial portfolio. His current partnerships include Apollo Tyres, Bank of Baroda, Tanishq, Luminous, DP World, Spinny and other brands across different sectors.

OpenAI has also strengthened its connection with Indian cricket. Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced ChatGPT as an Associate Partner for India’s home cricket for two seasons, running until March 2028.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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