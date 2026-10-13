Prince Williams joins cricket stars for a street match

Root, Rahane, Lara and Anderson joined the Prince of Wales
Prince William surprised everyone when joined international cricket stars for a friendly street match on The Mall in London.
The Prince of Wales, 44, traded formal footwear for trainers and stepped onto the makeshift pitch alongside cricket legends, including former England captain Joe Root, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, West Indies great Brian Lara and former England bowler Jimmy Anderson.
The special event celebrated the longstanding ties between Britain and India ahead of William’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai on November 18.
William emerged from the gates of nearby St. James’s Palace, greeting the players before taking his turn at the wicket. Facing deliveries from Lara, the royal showcased his batting skills, connecting with the bright red ball several times. He also attempted bowling, although his delivery appeared to go wide.
Later, he spent around 10 minutes greeting tourists, supporters and players’ families. He chatted with well-wishers and happily posed for selfies.
William and his wife, Kate Middleton, previously played cricket during their visit to Mumbai in 2016. The couple has also participated in sporting activities during royal tours of Pakistan in 2019 and New Zealand in 2014.
The London match comes ahead of the fifth Earthshot Prize ceremony in India. The environmental initiative, founded by William, recognises innovative solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges.
The Mumbai event is expected to welcome 5,000 guests, with Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha among those attending. Actors Simone Ashley, Rami Malek and Alia Bhatt are also set to participate, while filmmaker Karan Johar will host the awards evening.