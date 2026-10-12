Sachin Tendulkar welcomes Smriti Mandhana to UNICEF family

Mandhana’s appointment comes days after she was named India’s new women’s cricket captain, taking over from Harmanpreet Kaur, who stepped down from the role . The left-handed batter brings considerable experience, having represented India since 2013 and led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two Women’s Premier League titles.

The former India captain has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade, supporting its initiatives since 2003. He was appointed UNICEF Regional Ambassador for South Asia in 2013 and has campaigned for causes including polio prevention, hygiene and sanitation.

UNICEF India announced Mandhana’s appointment on Sunday, October 11, to mark the International Day of the Girl. In her new role as celebrity advocate, she will support initiatives promoting children’s rights, with a particular focus on adolescent girls’ health, well-being and equal opportunities.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.