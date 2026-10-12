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Sachin Tendulkar welcomes Smriti Mandhana to UNICEF family

UNICEF welcomes Smriti Mandhana as advocate for adolescent girls' well-being

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Smriti Mandhana and Sachin Tendulkar
Smriti Mandhana and Sachin Tendulkar
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Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar has welcomed Smriti Mandhana to the UNICEF India family after the Indian cricketer was appointed the organisation’s newest celebrity advocate, adding a new responsibility to an eventful week for the batter.

UNICEF India announced Mandhana’s appointment on Sunday, October 11, to mark the International Day of the Girl. In her new role as celebrity advocate, she will support initiatives promoting children’s rights, with a particular focus on adolescent girls’ health, well-being and equal opportunities.

“Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

The former India captain has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade, supporting its initiatives since 2003. He was appointed UNICEF Regional Ambassador for South Asia in 2013 and has campaigned for causes including polio prevention, hygiene and sanitation.

Mandhana’s appointment comes days after she was named India’s new women’s cricket captain, taking over from Harmanpreet Kaur, who stepped down from the role. The left-handed batter brings considerable experience, having represented India since 2013 and led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two Women’s Premier League titles.

Mandhana said she was honoured to join UNICEF India and highlighted how her cricket journey had taught her the importance of opportunity and encouragement.

“Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential,” she said.

Through her new role, Mandhana will use her influence to encourage girls to participate in sport, pursue their ambitions and access opportunities to learn, play and lead.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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