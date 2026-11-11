Sanju Samson's wife shares heartfelt message on his special day

Sanju Samson's wife shares touching birthday tribute on social media
Dubai: Sanju Samson’s 32nd birthday has been marked by a heartfelt social media tribute from his wife, Charulatha Remesh, who shared a collection of memories celebrating their relationship.
Charulatha posted an Instagram reel featuring photographs and videos of the couple together, accompanied by a short but affectionate caption: “It’s that time of the year again. Happy Happy my Everything.”
She also shared a series of Instagram stories to mark the occasion, beginning with “Hello 11/11”. Alongside pictures and clips of Samson, she added captions including “Current favourite”, “And forever favourite” and “who hates taking pictures”, before signing off with “happy birthday buddy”.
The posts offered a glimpse into the couple’s life away from cricket, with Charulatha choosing personal moments rather than an elaborate birthday message to celebrate her husband. Last month, the couple celebrated Charulatha’s birthday, with Samson posting: “Happy birthday My Thanamey”.
Samson, born on November 11, 1994, turns 32 on Wednesday. The wicketkeeper-batter and Charulatha have known each other since their college days in Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Their relationship began after Samson sent Charulatha a friend request on Facebook. What followed was a five-year relationship before the couple decided to get married.
They tied the knot on December 22, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at Kovalam in Kerala, attended by close family members. The marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act. The couple chose to keep their wedding private and away from the public spotlight.
Charulatha has largely maintained a private profile, but she has occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. Samson, too, has spoken about the importance of her support in his career.
The birthday tribute comes in a year that has brought significant success for the Indian cricketer. Samson has consistently been helping the Indian side with his performance. He named the Player of the Tournament at the 2026 T20 World Cup for his key role in India’s title-winning campaign.
As he celebrates another birthday, Charulatha’s posts offered a personal reminder of the relationship that has been part of his journey from his college days to the international cricket stage.