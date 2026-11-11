Sanju Samson's wife shares heartfelt message on his special day

The posts offered a glimpse into the couple’s life away from cricket, with Charulatha choosing personal moments rather than an elaborate birthday message to celebrate her husband. Last month, the couple celebrated Charulatha’s birthday, with Samson posting: “Happy birthday My Thanamey”.

The birthday tribute comes in a year that has brought significant success for the Indian cricketer. Samson has consistently been helping the Indian side with his performance. He named the Player of the Tournament at the 2026 T20 World Cup for his key role in India’s title-winning campaign.

Charulatha has largely maintained a private profile, but she has occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. Samson, too, has spoken about the importance of her support in his career.

They tied the knot on December 22, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at Kovalam in Kerala, attended by close family members. The marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act . The couple chose to keep their wedding private and away from the public spotlight.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.