Rohit admits he was initially reluctant but changed his mind after talks with Akash Ambani
Former India captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that he initially hesitated before agreeing to return as Mumbai Indians captain for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, but eventually accepted the challenge because he felt the franchise needed fresh direction.
Mumbai Indians announced Rohit's return as captain on Friday, following Hardik Pandya's move to Punjab Kings earlier this month. The 38-year-old will begin his second stint in the role after leading the franchise for 10 years.
In an interview with the franchise, Rohit said a conversation with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani played a key role in his decision. The meeting took place after another disappointing season that left several players frustrated with the team's performances.
Rohit said he had been discussing Mumbai's struggles with his wife when Ambani contacted him to explore ways of taking the team forward.
"We discussed how to take this team forward. What can be done? And all of that. A lot of ideas came across," he said.
The veteran batter admitted he was not immediately ready to return to the captaincy and needed time to consider the offer.
"My honest thought initially was I'm not prepared for the role right now. I had to go back and think about it," Rohit said.
However, his long association with the franchise eventually convinced him to accept the responsibility.
"I realised that this is the team that you built. For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it's time you try and accept that challenge again," he said.
Rohit added that Mumbai needed direction and he was willing to provide it if his leadership could help the team regain its competitive edge.
"I'm more than happy to drive this team forward," he said.
The five-time champions have struggled for consistency in recent years, finishing near the bottom of the points table in 2022, 2024 and 2026.
Rohit admitted that these performances were below the standards expected of Mumbai Indians. He also stressed that the problems were not down to individual players but reflected a collective failure.
"That's not MI. That is not what MI is known for. Every other team in the competition is also trying to compete. But you have to compete harder. We were not doing that," he said.
Rohit joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 and took over as captain in 2013. Under his leadership, the franchise won five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
His return comes as Mumbai prepare for their 20th IPL season in 2027, with the franchise hoping to put its recent struggles behind it and challenge for another title.