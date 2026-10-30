Dubai-based British educator battles critical complications following loss of baby

Her family says she has suffered internal bleeding, serious liver and kidney complications
Dubai: A British educator living in Dubai is fighting for her life in hospital after losing her baby boy at 30 weeks of pregnancy and suffering serious medical complications following a Caesarean section.
Zoey Campbell Lowndes, originally from Manchester, was 30 weeks pregnant when she and her partner, Kevin, received the devastating news that their baby boy had died.
Lowndes, who previously worked as deputy head of humanities primary at a school in Dubai, has underwent a C-section to deliver her baby. She has been considered extremely high-risk herself. Her health has deteriorated significantly following the procedure and she was admitted to intensive care.
According to a statement shared by her family on GoFundMe, an online crowdfunding platform, Lowndes has spent three days in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is currently in an induced coma while doctors work to treat her.
The family has noted that her liver and kidneys were failing and that she had suffered two episodes of internal bleeding. She has also required blood transfusions and dialysis while her condition remained extremely serious.
The family has described the experience as an “unimaginable tragedy,” with the loss of their baby compounded by uncertainty over Lowndes’ recovery.
“While our family is trying to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss of Zoey’s baby boy, we are also facing the terrifying reality of not knowing what will happen next. All we want is for Zoey to receive the medical care she desperately needs and to have every possible chance of recovery,” stated the family.
The family has also raised concerns about the extent of Lowndes’ maternity insurance coverage.
In their appeal, the family has bared that she had birth plan insurance, which they believed would provide financial protection if complications arose. However, they have later discovered that the policy covered the baby but did not cover medical emergencies involving the mother.
The family has revealed that Lowndes’ medical bills has already exceeded £100,000 (around Dh490,000 as of writing), with costs continuing to rise as she receives treatment. Her medical care has included surgery, blood transfusions, dialysis, and ongoing intensive care.
For Lowndes’ family, the past few days have brought profound grief and uncertainty. While mourning the loss of the baby boy, they are also waiting anxiously for news of her condition.
“We never imagined finding ourselves in this position. Our family is grieving the loss of a precious little boy while desperately hoping and praying that Zoey will pull through,” said the family.
They added, “We are holding on to hope for Zoey. We want to give her every possible chance to recover and come home to the people who love her.”