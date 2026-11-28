Paris Fury clarifies her comments after claiming Tyson has schizophrenia
Dubai: Paris Fury has withdrawn her previous claim that her husband, British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, was diagnosed with schizophrenia in the months following his 2015 world title triumph.
The clarification comes after footage released to promote an upcoming Netflix documentary showed Paris describing Tyson as having “mild schizophrenia” after his victory over Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.
The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Friday, with Netflix confirming that changes had been made to the footage following the family's clarification.
Fury, 38, is preparing for a highly anticipated all-British clash with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11.
The original comments had attracted attention from the British Boxing Board of Control, which indicated it was looking into the matter. However, the board's general secretary, Robert Smith, told the BBC he was “fairly confident” Fury would receive clearance to compete against Joshua.
In a statement, Paris explained that her earlier description was based on a conversation from several years ago.
“I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary,” she said.
“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.
“Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love.
“I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.”
Fury has previously spoken candidly about the difficulties he experienced after dethroning Klitschko in 2015. He subsequently spent almost three years away from boxing while dealing with mental health struggles, suicidal thoughts and problems with drugs and alcohol.
During that period, his weight increased significantly as he battled to overcome his personal difficulties.
The heavyweight has also described the severity of his mental health struggles, revealing that he heard “voices in my mind” following his victory over Klitschko.
“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” Fury said.
“I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 percent thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”
Fury eventually returned to the top of the sport, defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020 to become WBC heavyweight champion and claim a world title for the second time.
His professional record stands at 37 wins and two defeats across 39 fights, with both losses coming against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.
The former champion now has the opportunity to become a three-time world heavyweight champion when he meets Joshua, with the vacant WBA title expected to be at stake.
Netflix also addressed the changes made to the documentary, confirming it had worked with the Fury family to ensure the information was accurate.
“Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch,” the streaming platform said.