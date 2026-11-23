Fury opened up on his struggles ahead of his all-British showdown fight on December 11
Dubai: Tyson Fury has spoken candidly about his struggles with mental health, revealing he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder after experiencing a devastating period following his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko.
The heavyweight boxer has revisited some of the darkest moments of his life in a new Netflix documentary, which explores his battle with addiction, his struggles outside the ring and his journey back to the top of boxing.
Fury's revelations come as he prepares for one of the biggest fights of his career, with a highly anticipated showdown against fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua scheduled for December 11.
The documentary looks back at how Fury's world title triumph against Klitschko was followed by a prolonged personal crisis. He struggled with alcohol and substance addiction, while his weight increased to almost 30 stone.
His deteriorating condition eventually forced him to withdraw from a planned rematch with Klitschko, before he was stripped of his championship belts.
One particularly distressing episode involved a hospital visit after Fury believed he was experiencing a heart attack. However, doctors determined he had suffered an anxiety attack.
During the incident, Fury became convinced that a radio was communicating directly with him and that people were plotting against him.
Reflecting on the severity of his condition, the former world champion said: "I didn't care about anything or anybody, I just wanted to die.
“It got that bad I was hearing voices in my mind.
He added: "I really needed to go to an insane asylum or check into rehab or something; I never got a break from it for years.
I'd think if only I could get back to not hearing voices. I wanted to be what I thought was normal again. I tried so many times and failed and just couldn't do it."
Fury's wife, Paris, also recalled the frightening hospital experience, describing how her husband appeared terrified and desperate to leave.
"He looked frightened and he looked me dead in the eyes and said, 'Paris, get me out of here'," she remembered.
She explained that Fury believed people were conspiring against him, adding: "He said, 'You know the Illuminati, they're all in on it; they can't make me quiet so they're trying to get rid of me.
“I'm telling you, get me out of here, they're all trying to kill me.' I was so scared for him I could see he was gone, he'd flicked the switch."
Fury also described hearing threatening messages through the radio and becoming convinced that he had been poisoned and was dying.
Following his hospital discharge, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Paris admitted that understanding the conditions was initially difficult, but said the explanation helped her recognise what her husband had been experiencing.
Despite the challenges, Fury eventually rebuilt his life and returned to the sport, reclaiming a world heavyweight title with his 2020 victory over Deontay Wilder.
Now, as he prepares to face Joshua on December 11, the documentary offers a glimpse into the personal battles behind his boxing career.