Hayden Panettiere death ruled accidental as police close case; fentanyl among drugs

The police decision may not be the final word. The AP reports that it is still unclear whether federal investigators will keep pursuing the matter on their own. In a filing with a California court last month, Panettiere’s ex-fiancé, former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, said federal agents had taken some of her belongings as part of a separate inquiry. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration did not immediately answer the AP’s emailed questions.