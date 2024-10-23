Regular infrastructure upgrades are extremely crucial to any nation’s development, as demonstrated by the experience in each of the Gulf countries.

Yet, the GCC's infrastructure still requires new projects to play a more active role in the integration of their economies. The unified railway network stands out as one of the most important projects that must be completed due to its sheer economic and logistical importance.

A project was approved in the first decade of this millennium to establish a unified GCC railway network, with a target completion date in 2017. However, progress was limited, with only the UAE and Saudi networks completed, while work only recently started on the Omani network, which will be in coordination with the UAE.

This means there has been a delay of over seven years, which is now expected to extend until 2030, as stated by Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The prolonged timeline has resulted in missing important opportunities and incurring high costs for countries and institutions. Rail transport, recognised as the most cost-effective and least polluting mode due to its reliance on electrical energy, offers significant environmental advantages.

Adhering to the new timetable would mark a unique leap in the joint GCC transport and infrastructure by 2030. The unified railway network helps enhance the safety of travel, reducing the frequency of accidents that currently occur daily on the highways between GCC countries, thus contributing to saving the lives. Rail offers a safer, more efficient mode of transportation across the region.

No more delays

To achieve this target, it is crucial to commence work on key projects immediately to be completed by 2030. Foremost is the development of internal networks in countries where implementation is yet to begin. This is important to ensure seamless integration across the entire GCC railway network, which links all parties as delays in one country will inevitably affect connectivity with others.

Given that some aspects of this process require execution of mega projects that will take longer to complete, it is crucial to initiate the implementation process without delay. One such is the new bridge linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, which is indispensable for connecting the railways between the countries.

Additionally, the proposed Bahrain-Qatar Bridge holds strategic importance for the GCC rail network, as it will serve as a vital link, connecting Kuwait with Qatar, the UAE and Oman via Bahrain. Without this, the network would face a major shortfall, underscoring the necessity of its construction to ensure the completion of the GCC project.

When it comes to financial allocations for local projects and joint infrastructure, the GCC countries do not face the funding challenges that often hinder developments in other countries, particularly developing nations.

It is important to note that establishing a GCC Infrastructure Fund has often been mooted in the past, to facilitate the financing of joint projects that play a crucial role in the creation of unified infrastructure.

Look to the Morocco experience

The GCC countries can draw valuable lessons from Morocco's experience in rail transportation. Despite limited financial resources, Morocco successfully developed an advanced railway network, exemplified by the ‘Al Buraq’" high-speed trains, known for their cleanliness, efficient service, organisation, and punctuality—qualities comparable to rail systems in developed nations. Its rail network is poised for expansion in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in 2023.

Any hindering of such vital joint projects may lies in the disparities in assessments surrounding them. Bridging and overcoming such disparities is crucial, as the importance of these projects goes beyond two countries that are linked by a particular project but extends to the entire GCC.

From the perspective of shared interests and the economic future of the GCC, it is essential to overcome obstacles and intensify collaborative efforts to drive the implementation of projects. With only five years to 2030, and certain projects requiring 4-5 years for completion, avoiding further delays is imperative.

Postponements would not only be costly but also result in missing a significant opportunity to develop the joint GCC infrastructure and achieve strategic economic and environmental progress that the GCC countries are in dire need of.

Mohammed Al Asoomi The writer is a specialist in energy and Gulf economic affairs.

