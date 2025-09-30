GCC Railway Project on track for 2030 completion

Project will connect 6 member states through a network extending over 2,000 kilometers
The Gulf Railway Authority has confirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are continuing their efforts to complete the GCC Railway Project according to the approved timeline, with the Ministerial Council setting December 2030 as the final deadline for its completion.
In media statements on the sidelines of the second edition of the Global Rail and Infrastructure Conference and Exhibition “Global Rail 2025,” which opened today in Abu Dhabi, Eng. Mohammed bin Fahd Al Shubrmi, Director General of the Gulf Railway Authority, said that the GCC Railway Project is a strategic initiative that will connect the six member states through a network extending approximately 2,117 kilometers.
He explained that GCC states are currently working in an integrated manner to complete the phases of the project, which aligns with national railway projects within each country, forming a key component of the regional transportation system. This integration, he noted, will strengthen connectivity between the GCC and the wider regional environment.
He further highlighted that the project will be linked to seaports and logistics hubs across the member states, which will positively impact the economy by boosting the flow of goods and facilitating smoother passenger travel among the GCC countries.
Al Shubrmi added that passenger trains will operate at speeds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour, while freight trains will run at speeds ranging between 80 and 120 kilometers per hour. This, he emphasized, will enhance the efficiency of the transportation system and support sustainable development across the region.
