Saudi Arabia grants premium residency to more than 100 entrepreneurs from 20 countries

The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s push to become a global hub for talent and investment
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has granted Premium Residency to more than 100 entrepreneurs representing over 20 nationalities, as part of efforts to attract global innovators and strengthen the Kingdom’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, Okaz newspaper reported.
The announcement was made during the Biban 2025 forum, an event dedicated to entrepreneurship and small-business development. The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to position itself as a global hub for talent, innovation, and investment.
The Premium Residency for Entrepreneurs programme is one of the key offerings of the Premium Residency Center. It targets founders of technology-driven startups seeking to expand their operations in Saudi Arabia — supporting both innovation and job creation.
The centre said the decision to grant Premium Residency to these entrepreneurs underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to building a competitive and sustainable entrepreneurial environment that empowers the national economy and fosters high-value employment opportunities.
The Premium Residency Center currently offers seven categories of residency: Exceptional Competence, Talent, Business Investor, Entrepreneur, Property Owner, Limited Duration, and Unlimited Duration.
These residencies offer a range of privileges, including family sponsorship, business ownership rights, property acquisition, and the ability to host relatives.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox