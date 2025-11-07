GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia grants premium residency to more than 100 entrepreneurs from 20 countries

The move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s push to become a global hub for talent and investment

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The announcement was made during the Biban 2025 forum, an event dedicated to entrepreneurship and small-business development.
The announcement was made during the Biban 2025 forum, an event dedicated to entrepreneurship and small-business development.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has granted Premium Residency to more than 100 entrepreneurs representing over 20 nationalities, as part of efforts to attract global innovators and strengthen the Kingdom’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, Okaz newspaper reported.

The announcement was made during the Biban 2025 forum, an event dedicated to entrepreneurship and small-business development. The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to position itself as a global hub for talent, innovation, and investment.

Programme targets tech founders

The Premium Residency for Entrepreneurs programme is one of the key offerings of the Premium Residency Center. It targets founders of technology-driven startups seeking to expand their operations in Saudi Arabia — supporting both innovation and job creation.

Boosting innovation and competitiveness

The centre said the decision to grant Premium Residency to these entrepreneurs underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to building a competitive and sustainable entrepreneurial environment that empowers the national economy and fosters high-value employment opportunities.

Seven categories of residency

The Premium Residency Center currently offers seven categories of residency: Exceptional Competence, Talent, Business Investor, Entrepreneur, Property Owner, Limited Duration, and Unlimited Duration.

These residencies offer a range of privileges, including family sponsorship, business ownership rights, property acquisition, and the ability to host relatives.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The report shows that over 1.5 million of the pilgrims came from outside the Kingdom.

Record 11.7 million pilgrims perform Umrah in one month

1m read
A person walks past a Pfizer logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

Pfizer to explore drug manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

2m read
Barclays bank

Barclays gets Saudi nod, plans Riyadh office by 2026

2m read
Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al Fawzan was appointed the Kingdom’s fourth Grand Mufti

Saudi Arabia announces new Grand Mufti

2m read