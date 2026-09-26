GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Rare Italian opera ‘Mefistofele’ returns to Moscow after nearly 120-year hiatus

Arrigo Boito’s opera, last staged there in 1909, explores Faust’s deal with a demon

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A woman inspects playbills in front of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow on September 24, 2026, including "Mefistofele" opera (2nd R) for the first time to be conducted by maestro Valery Gergiev.
A woman inspects playbills in front of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow on September 24, 2026, including "Mefistofele" opera (2nd R) for the first time to be conducted by maestro Valery Gergiev.
AFP

Moscow: The rarely performed Italian opera "Mefistofele" will return to Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre on Saturday for the first time in almost 120 years.

Rejected by contemporary audiences for its experimental musical style and length -- the original was over five hours -- "Mefistofele" has since come to be recognised as a masterpiece of the genre and is the only completed opera by Italian composer Arrigo Boito.

The show follows the life and death of the legendary German scholar Faust, who sells his soul to a demon in exchange for infinite knowledge and worldly pleasures.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"For the first time in almost 120 years, Moscow audiences will see a production of this rare gem of the Italian operatic repertoire," the Bolshoi Theatre said in a post on social media.

Ildar Abdrazakov, who will be playing the demon, described the production as "wonderful".

"This is a magnificent work -- one of the greatest ever written for my voice type, the bass," he told AFP.

The Bolshoi Theatre, run by pro-Kremlin conductor Valery Gergiev since 2023, was among the most prestigious opera houses in the world but has been shunned by most foreign artists since Russia launched its Ukraine offensive in 2022.

"Mefistofele" premiered in Milan in 1868 and was last shown at the Bolshoi in 1909.

Related Topics:
Russia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Plumes of smoke rise from fires at an oil refinery following what the authorities say is a Ukrainian drone strike in Moscow, Russia (Photo/Reuters)

Russia vows revenge for election-day attacks

3m read
20 unmissable shows in Dubai Opera’s landmark line-up

20 unmissable shows in Dubai Opera’s landmark line-up

6m read
Lara Ewing, Head Of Dubai Opera, gives Gulf News an exclusive tour of the iconic venue

Dubai Opera at 10: Inside its backstage magic

7m read
Ten things to do in the UAE this September

Ten things to do in the UAE this September

5m read