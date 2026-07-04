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India issues advisory after Thailand visa rule change: What UAE travellers need to know

Indian travellers urged to follow stricter Thai visa, cash and document rules

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE-based Indian tourists told to double-check visas, bookings and return tickets
UAE-based Indian tourists told to double-check visas, bookings and return tickets
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The Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued an 11-point advisory for Indian nationals travelling to the country, following recent updates to visa and entry requirements.

The advisory, released by the Embassy of India in Bangkok, urges travellers to ensure all documentation is complete, accurate and valid before departure to prevent delays or potential entry issues at immigration checkpoints.

It comes after Thailand revised its visa-free entry rules for Indian passport holders, introducing stricter verification of documentation, financial sufficiency and travel intent.

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Travelling from UAE?

With school holidays underway across the UAE, outbound travel from expatriate families has seen a sharp rise, particularly among Indian residents planning summer breaks.

Thailand continues to rank among the most preferred short-haul destinations for UAE-based Indian travellers, alongside Malaysia and Singapore, supported by strong air connectivity and family-friendly tourism options.

Travel operators in the UAE report strong demand for July–August departures, with bookings increasingly aligned to school vacation calendars. However, the updated entry rules mean travellers are being urged to double-check visa eligibility, financial proof, hotel bookings and return tickets before confirming travel plans.

Embassy issues 11-point advisory

The advisory, issued by the Embassy of India in Bangkok, urges travellers to ensure all documentation is complete and valid before departure to avoid delays or entry issues at immigration.

It comes after Thailand revised its visa-free entry arrangements for Indian passport holders, tightening checks on documentation, financial proof and travel intent.

Passport validity and travel proof made mandatory

According to the embassy, all travellers must hold a passport valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Thailand. Officials warned that insufficient validity may lead to boarding or entry denial.

Passengers are also advised to carry confirmed return tickets, hotel bookings and a clear travel itinerary to support their stated purpose of travel during immigration checks.

Digital arrival form now required before entry

Travellers must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours prior to arrival. The online form generates a QR code that may be required at immigration counters on entry.

The embassy said the step is now mandatory under updated border procedures aimed at streamlining arrival processing.

Visa, cash and entry conditions tightened

Visitors must apply for the appropriate visa based on the purpose of their visit. Those entering under Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival (VOA) facilities are required to carry at least 20,000 Thai Baht (around ₹57,446) per person in cash.

Immigration authorities may also request proof of sufficient funds during entry checks, the advisory added.

Employment warning and transit rules clarified

The embassy has cautioned travellers against using tourist entry routes if they have secured employment in Thailand. Such cases require the correct work visa prior to travel, as violations may lead to penalties under local immigration laws.

Transit passengers are also advised to carry all onward travel documentation, including valid visas for their final destination where applicable.

Indian Embassy’s 11-point checklist for Thailand travel

  • Passport valid for at least six months from arrival date

  • Confirmed return air tickets

  • Hotel bookings confirmed in advance

  • Clear travel itinerary

  • Completed Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours

  • Appropriate visa for purpose of travel

  • Minimum THB 20,000 cash for Visa Waiver/VOA travellers

  • All documents kept ready for immigration checks

  • Each traveller in a group must carry individual documents

  • No use of Visa Waiver/VOA for employment purposes

  • Transit passengers must carry onward travel documents and visas

The embassy has urged travellers to verify all requirements before departure to avoid complications at immigration and ensure smoother entry into Thailand.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationsUAE TravelIndia UAE travel

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