After drink-driving arrest, can Warner return for Karachi Kings?

David Warner has reportedly been arrested in Sydney for drink-driving
Karachi Kings captain and former Australia captain David Warner has reportedly been arrested in Sydney for drink driving during a short break from the PSL.
Warner, who is currently leading Karachi Kings, had returned home briefly after playing the first three matches of the season. Under his captaincy, Karachi made a strong start, winning all three games and sitting second on the points table with six points.
According to a report by Australian outlet 9News, the incident took place on Sunday evening in Sydney. Warner’s vehicle was stopped near a roadside testing point, where police officers approached him and carried out a breath test.
The report claims that Warner returned a positive result, after which he was taken to the Police Station for further testing. A follow up breath analysis allegedly showed a reading of 0.104, which is above the legal alcohol limit in New South Wales.
He has been charged with mid range drink driving and is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7.
Despite the charge, Warner is expected to rejoin the Karachi Kings squad. Reports suggest that no travel restrictions have been placed on him, meaning he can fly back to Pakistan and continue playing in the PSL.
Karachi Kings are set to face Peshawar Zalmi on April 9, and Warner is likely to lead the side in that match.
So far, the Pakistan Cricket Board has not issued any official statement on the matter. League rules usually treat off field legal issues in a player’s home country as private unless they directly impact the image of the tournament.
For now, Warner remains available for selection, with the legal process in Australia set to continue after the PSL season ends.