Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi unveils two DC rides

Kryptonite Collider opens in July, while a Superman coaster arrives in 2028
Abu Dhabi: Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences have announced the addition of two new DC-themed attractions at Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, as part of the indoor theme park's ongoing expansion plans.
The new attractions, Kryptonite Collider and Superman Up and Away, are set to offer fresh experiences for superhero fans and thrill-seekers visiting the destination.
According to the announcement, Kryptonite Collider will officially open to the public on July 26, 2026, while Superman Up and Away is currently under development and is expected to open in 2028.
The additions form part of broader efforts to expand the park's entertainment offerings and further strengthen Yas Island's position as one of the region's leading leisure and tourism destinations.
Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said the new attractions mark another milestone in the evolution of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
"The introduction of these DC-themed attractions reflects our continued commitment to delivering memorable experiences for visitors," he said.
Brown added that the expansion further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery while supporting Abu Dhabi's growing tourism sector.
One of the upcoming attractions, Superman Up and Away, is set to become a next-generation flying roller coaster. The experience will give guests the sensation of soaring alongside Superman as he protects Metropolis.
Further details about the attraction will be revealed closer to its launch.
Simon Robinson, President of Global Experiences and Studio Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery, said the company remains focused on creating new ways for fans to connect with its iconic characters and stories.
"These attractions represent an exciting new chapter for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and will offer visitors a fresh way to experience the world of DC," he said.
Meanwhile, Kryptonite Collider is set to welcome its first riders next month.
Located within the Metropolis zone of the park, the attraction places guests at the centre of a fictional experiment led by Superman's infamous rival, Lex Luthor.
The experience begins in the queue area, where visitors are introduced to Luthor's "Everyman Project" through a series of video presentations.
Guests then board a 32-seat ride vehicle designed to simulate powerful motion and energy effects. Combining movement, lighting and sound, the attraction aims to create an immersive experience inspired by the power of kryptonite.
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi currently features six themed lands and a wide range of rides and attractions based on some of the world's most popular characters. The addition of the two new DC-themed experiences is expected to further enhance the park's appeal among visitors from the UAE and around the world.