Dubai sunrise routines: 5 workouts to improve focus, memory and energy

Waking up at the crack of dawn may sound painful to some, but early mornings offer a secret advantage: A chance to jumpstart not just your body, but your brain. A short, intentional workout before breakfast does more than burn calories—it primes your mind, sharpens focus, and improves memory for hours afterward. If you want to feel mentally alert and ready to tackle challenges from the moment your day begins, here are five workouts that deliver cognitive benefits.