Gulf Medical University commences 2026–27 Academic Year, advancing health education

“As we welcome our students and faculty to 2026–2027, our focus remains firmly on advancing academic excellence, strengthening research and innovation, and preparing healthcare professionals who are equipped to meet the changing needs of communities locally and globally. Our recent international recognitions reaffirm the quality of the work being done across GMU, but they also set a higher benchmark for what we aspire to achieve,” said Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University.