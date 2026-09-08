Gulf Medical University commences 2026–27 Academic Year, advancing health education

Reinforcing its commitment to excellence in health professions education
Gulf Medical University (GMU) officially commenced the new academic year 2026–2027 on Monday, August 31, welcoming students and faculty for another year of academic growth, innovation and advancement in health professions education.
The opening of the academic year has seen a strong influx of students across the campus, reflecting the high demand for GMU’s health professions programmes as new and returning learners begin the 2026–2027 academic year.
“As we welcome our students and faculty to 2026–2027, our focus remains firmly on advancing academic excellence, strengthening research and innovation, and preparing healthcare professionals who are equipped to meet the changing needs of communities locally and globally. Our recent international recognitions reaffirm the quality of the work being done across GMU, but they also set a higher benchmark for what we aspire to achieve,” said Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University.
The new academic year marks the beginning of another phase in GMU’s continuing evolution as a leading Medical and Health Sciences University in the UAE and the region. Founded in 1998 by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, GMU has grown into a comprehensive academic health system integrating education, healthcare and research.
The commencement was marked by meetings and interactions among the university leadership, deans and heads of its constituent colleges, setting the direction and priorities for the year ahead. Dr. Thumbay Moideen met with the deans of the colleges as part of the academic year opening, while the Vice Chancellor and college heads reviewed academic priorities and plans for the coming year.
The 2026–2027 academic year will focus on strengthening advanced healthcare sciences and foundational medical education, while continuing GMU’s expansion in digital health, interdisciplinary learning, research and innovation. The university’s colleges continue to provide a multidisciplinary environment designed to prepare graduates for the evolving needs of global healthcare.
The new academic year also begins on the back of significant international recognition for GMU. In June 2026, the university was awarded institutional accreditation by the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), following a comprehensive international quality review.
The accreditation is valid until 2031, with the review confirming that GMU met all 10 European Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area, with no conditions.
GMU has also strengthened its global standing in the Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Rankings 2026, maintaining its position in the global 301–400 band while recording notable results across the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The university ranked 23rd globally for Reduced Inequalities, 60th for Quality Education and 64th for Good Health and Well-being.
These achievements provide an important foundation as GMU enters the new academic year with a continued focus on academic quality, research, innovation, clinical education and social impact.
As students return to campus and a new cohort begins its journey in health professions education, the university remains focused on creating an environment where future healthcare professionals can learn, innovate and contribute meaningfully to the communities they serve.
GMU now runs seven colleges: Medicine, Dentistry, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Nursing, Healthcare Management and Economics, and its newest addition, the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare.
The numbers back up the scale - 45 accredited programs, over 5,000 graduates, and students from 111+ nationalities on campus, taught by faculty from 56 countries. Clinical training runs deep, too, with 3,100+ training beds across a network of 7 academic hospitals owned by Thumbay Group, plus partnerships with 75+ international universities. It’s also the only private Academic Health System of its kind in the region, and was ranked 1st by Times Higher Education’s Impact Rankings for Good Health & Well Being among UAE universities in 2025.
From its beginnings as Gulf Medical College, the institution has evolved into a comprehensive university and academic health system spanning education, healthcare and research. GMU offers programmes across its constituent colleges and has built an international academic community with students from around the world.