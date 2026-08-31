Gulf Medical University: Where the world comes to learn

For over two decades, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has been a pioneer in medical and healthcare education in the UAE and beyond. Established in 1998 and owned and run by Thumbay Group, Gulf Medical University has turned into the No. 1 and biggest private medical university in the region. It has evolved into a world-class academic institution, welcoming students from more than 111 nationalities. With a strong commitment to academic excellence, research, and clinical training, GMU prepares highly skilled healthcare professionals ready to make a global impact.