Thumbay Group: Three decades of transforming healthcare and education

The group is continuing to expand its academic healthcare footprint. Over the past year, foundation stones were laid for a 120-bed psychiatric and rehabilitation hospital at Sharjah Healthcare City, the Thumbay Veterinary Teaching Hospital and Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine at Thumbay Medicity, and the Thumbay International Research Centre, which will house the university’s research programmes and the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine. Thumbay Medicity Dubai is the next major project in the pipeline and is expected to create around 1,000 jobs. The group has also announced the UAE’s first academic programme in longevity medicine in partnership with Switzerland’s Geneva College of Longevity Science.