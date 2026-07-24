Holistic Healing and Life Energy: A Three-Stage Path to Vital Longevity

Holistic healing medicine unites us with universal energy on homeostasis levels. When life energy enters the body through the love and union of our parents, the body grows and develops over nine months before birth. When life energy departs from the body, the cells begin to disintegrate, degenerate and eventually die. Life is the amount of energy expressed over a period of time, from the day of birth to the day of death. Longevity is simply the span of time we live on planet Earth.