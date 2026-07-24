Holistic Healing and Life Energy: A Three-Stage Path to Vital Longevity

Holistic healing focuses on the life force believed to sustain health and wellbeing
Holistic healing medicine unites us with universal energy on homeostasis levels. When life energy enters the body through the love and union of our parents, the body grows and develops over nine months before birth. When life energy departs from the body, the cells begin to disintegrate, degenerate and eventually die. Life is the amount of energy expressed over a period of time, from the day of birth to the day of death. Longevity is simply the span of time we live on planet Earth.
We cannot change time. A day will always have 24 hours and an hour will always have 60 minutes. What we can change is the quality and quantity of life energy we generate. By cultivating life energy, we can achieve vital longevity filled with creativity, purpose and wellbeing, both for ourselves and for the wider community we serve.
Holistic healing medicine has existed for more than 5,000 years and is based on the flow and transformation of life energy.
Ayurveda is the knowledge of life through prana and apana, representing the polarity of life energy.
Acupuncture focuses on creating harmony in life energy through the balance of yin and yang.
Homeopathy is based on the law of attraction and harmony, expressed through the principle “similia similibus curentur” or “like cures like”.
Holistic healing medicine unites Western science with Eastern wisdom to care for life energy, which supports the regeneration of cells and the healing process.
The healing process follows three essential principles.
The first is detect and diagnose. This involves assessing the flow and transformation of life energy on homeostasis levels to identify blockages and stagnation. Evaluations may include metabolic assessments, Biowell testing for homeostasis, Methatron testing for cellular metabolism and regeneration, and other methods.
Holistic healing focuses on life energy, balance and conscious living for vital longevity.Dr Ludmila Vassilieva
The second principle is detoxification. Through practices such as colon hydrotherapy, liver detoxification and other supportive therapies, stagnant and blocked life energy can be released on both homeostasis and metabolism levels.
The third principle is to develop and regenerate the flow of life energy without blockage or restriction. When energy flows freely through homeostasis and metabolic systems, the life force can support the creation of new cells, regeneration, recovery and healing.
Holistic healing medicine aims to transform people from stress, suffering and sickness to health, happiness and creativity, generating sufficient life energy for both personal and social well-being.
In my experience, the vast majority of sickness is related to a chaotic lifestyle characterised by stress, suffering and imbalance. Much of this suffering is unconsciously self-created through unhealthy habits and patterns of living. Only a small percentage of disease results from unavoidable calamities.
For health and vital longevity, it is essential to address the chaotic lifestyle that contributes to sickness. Rather than focusing solely on disease prevention, medicine should also care for the flow and transformation of life energy, supporting health and vitality for a longer and more meaningful life.
Holistic healing medicine generally requires an average of three months to complete the three stages of healing. The first stage is to detect and detox the root of the problem on energy levels. The second stage is to develop new cells for regeneration. The third stage is healing on homeostasis and metabolism levels.
This process is accompanied by a transformation from a chaotic lifestyle filled with stress, suffering and sickness to a holistic lifestyle centred on health, happiness and creativity for vital longevity.
Holistic healing is a pathway for the evolution of humanity through conscious living and vital longevity. A holistic lifestyle offers an opportunity to live with greater health and happiness while discovering the unlimited potential of creativity. It reminds us that what appears impossible can be transformed into “I am possible”.
Dr Ludmila Vassilieva | MD, PhD, Cardiologist, homeopath, founder of holistic healing medicine