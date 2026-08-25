Regional numbers explain why the model travels well here
The Gulf has a visibility problem of the best possible kind. Too many new companies, not enough coverage to go around. Dubai Chamber of Commerce added 70,500 new member companies in 2024 alone, taking total membership to 258,318, an 18 per cent jump the emirate ties directly to its D33 economic agenda. Across the border, Saudi Arabia counted roughly 1.3 million small and medium enterprises at last official count, with Vision 2030 targeting a lift in SME contribution to 35 per cent of GDP. Every one of those businesses is competing for the same scarce commodity: being written about. The region is minting companies faster than its media can profile them. Guaranteed placement arrives as the shortcut, and the argument arrives with it.
Into that gap steps a model that much of the PR establishment would rather not exist. Baden Bower sells editorial placement in named publications with a money-back guarantee if the coverage does not run. Its answer to the question every Gulf founder asks a publicist, can you actually get me covered, is the one traditional agencies are trained never to give. Yes, in writing, or your money back under the contract terms.
The regional numbers explain why the model travels well here. Mordor Intelligence sizes the Middle East marketing and advertising agency market at $8.18 billion in 2025, growing to $8.56 billion in 2026, with government transformation agendas in Riyadh and Dubai doing much of the pulling. Sentiment inside the industry matches: the PRCA MENA Growth Pulse Report for 2026 found 68 per cent of regional agencies expect revenue growth this year, up from 56 per cent, with nearly one in five forecasting growth above 20 per cent.
Then there is the money chasing the companies. MENA startups raised $3.8 billion in equity across 688 deals in 2025, up 74 per cent year on year by MAGNiTT's count, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE taking 86 per cent of the total between them. Venture-backed founders raise on credibility, and credibility in a crowded market is substantially a press problem. A founder preparing a raise cannot wait two quarters for a pitch to land. A guaranteed placement with a named outlet and a date is, whatever else it is, a deliverable that fits a fundraising timeline.
What Baden Bower’s critics do not offer the Gulf's 70,000 new companies a year is an alternative that scales. The traditional route, retained effort and hoped-for coverage, was built for markets where the ratio of stories to journalists was merely bad. Here it is arithmetic: the companies multiply annually, the newsrooms do not. Baden Bower's bet is that in the fastest company-forming region on earth, certainty is worth more than ceremony. The Gulf, which has never been sentimental about how results get delivered, is a fair test of whether that bet holds.