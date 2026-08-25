Baden Bower takes its polarising guaranteed PR model to the Gulf

The Gulf has a visibility problem of the best possible kind. Too many new companies, not enough coverage to go around. Dubai Chamber of Commerce added 70,500 new member companies in 2024 alone, taking total membership to 258,318, an 18 per cent jump the emirate ties directly to its D33 economic agenda. Across the border, Saudi Arabia counted roughly 1.3 million small and medium enterprises at last official count, with Vision 2030 targeting a lift in SME contribution to 35 per cent of GDP. Every one of those businesses is competing for the same scarce commodity: being written about. The region is minting companies faster than its media can profile them. Guaranteed placement arrives as the shortcut, and the argument arrives with it.