University says milestone reflects continued confidence in its education and opportunities
Ajman: Student enrolment at Ajman University has exceeded 10,000 for the first time in its history, a significant milestone for an institution that began as the first private university in the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The university said the growth demonstrates continued confidence among students and their families in the quality of higher education and the opportunities available in the UAE.
Ajman University said its expansion would be accompanied by a continued focus on maintaining academic standards, strengthening student support and enhancing the learning experience.
Founded in 1988, the university has developed from a leading private institution into a non-profit university with an increasingly international reach, attracting students and faculty from the UAE and abroad.
Its growth has been supported by sustained investment in teaching quality, scientific research, emerging disciplines and international partnerships.
The university has also sought to widen opportunities for students while strengthening the readiness of graduates for professional life.