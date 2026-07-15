University in Ajman with revoked licence was popular college in Sharjah, rebranded and relocated last year

UAE ministry reveals fate of old degrees and ongoing studies, exams for current students
Ajman: Students left in limbo after the UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) recently revoked the licence of a private university in the country can now have more clarity on what happens to alumni's degrees and current students' ongoing studies and exams, Gulf News can reveal.
On July 6, MoHESR announced that it had revoked the institutional licence and programme accreditation of Horizon University College (HUC).
Gulf News can also reveal that HUC, based in Ajman, was formerly known as Skyline University College (SUC), which was a popular private university in Sharjah for decades before it relocated its campus to Ajman in 2025 under the new name.
Established in September 1990, SUC operated in Sharjah for 35 years before relocating to Ajman in 2025 and rebranding as Horizon University College, whose licence has now been revoked by MoHESR. Thousands of students are believed to have graduated from the institution during this period.
Based on the most recently available publicly reported data, HUC had approximately 1,300 students.
The ministry did not disclose how many students have been affected by the licence revocation. However, the ministry has told Gulf News in an exclusive response what lies ahead for these students, from transferring to a new institution to the validity of exams already taken and degrees already earned.
MoHESR revoked HUC's institutional licence and programme accreditation after the college was found to have committed severe and repeated violations of the UAE's institutional and academic regulatory frameworks.
The ministry said the institution’s continued operation compromised educational quality, the reliability of academic outcomes, institutional sustainability and, most importantly, student rights.
As a result, HUC has been barred from carrying out any higher education activity. This means a complete halt to academic instruction, programme marketing, new admissions, qualification awarding and the issuance of transcripts.
In a detail not released earlier, the ministry said students and parents can call 800511 to reach the task force.
"Any updates or relevant procedures will be announced through MoHESR's official website and social media accounts, and affected students and their parents are therefore encouraged to follow these channels regularly for the latest updates," the ministry said, adding that students requiring action would be contacted directly.
Answering questions on what options are now available to affected students, MoHESR told Gulf News: "The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in coordination with the relevant local authorities and entities concerned, has established a joint task force to take all necessary measures to facilitate the transfer of students to, and ensure the continuation of their studies at, licensed and accredited higher education institutions (HEIs) in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and governing policies."
Asked whether it could assure admission for all affected students by the new academic year, the ministry said the task force would work to "ensure the transfer of all students to, and the continuation of their studies at, licensed and accredited HEIs in accordance with the applicable regulations and requirements, and within the designated timeframe."
On the fate of students who had already sat, or were due to sit, their final exams, the ministry said: "In the event that a student has satisfied all graduation requirements prior to the issuance of the decision to revoke the institution's license, the student's academic qualification shall be recognised in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and governing requirements."
Students who had already earned degrees from the institution before the revocation need not worry either. The ministry confirmed: "The academic degrees awarded by the university prior to the issuance of the license revocation decision will be recognised in accordance with the regulations and requirements approved by MoHESR."
This is not the first time MoHESR has taken similar action. In December 2025, the ministry withdrew recognition for all qualifications issued by Midocean University, which operates an executive office in Fujairah, following serious compliance violations uncovered during a joint inspection.
However, the ministry had later clarified that degrees issued by that institution would not be accepted for employment or professional purposes within the UAE. That penalty has not been applied to degrees issued by Horizon University College (or its predecessor, Skyline University College).