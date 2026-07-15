University in Ajman with revoked licence was popular college in Sharjah, rebranded and relocated last year

Answering questions on what options are now available to affected students, MoHESR told Gulf News: "The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), in coordination with the relevant local authorities and entities concerned, has established a joint task force to take all necessary measures to facilitate the transfer of students to, and ensure the continuation of their studies at, licensed and accredited higher education institutions (HEIs) in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations and governing policies."