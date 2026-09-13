World Travel Awards recognition boosts emirate’s regional and global tourism profile
Ajman has been named the Middle East’s Best Emerging Tourism Destination for 2026 at the World Travel Awards, marking a boost to the emirate’s growing profile on the regional and international tourism map.
The recognition highlights Ajman’s increasing appeal as a tourism destination and underscores its efforts to strengthen its position in a competitive regional travel market.
The award also reflects the emirate’s diverse tourism offering, combining natural attractions, heritage and cultural experiences.
Ajman has sought in recent years to expand its tourism sector and attract more visitors by capitalising on its coastline, cultural heritage and other attractions.
The World Travel Awards recognise destinations and organisations across the global travel, tourism and hospitality industries.