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Ajman named Middle East’s best emerging tourism destination for 2026

World Travel Awards recognition boosts emirate’s regional and global tourism profile

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The recognition highlights Ajman’s increasing appeal as a tourism destination
The recognition highlights Ajman’s increasing appeal as a tourism destination
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Ajman has been named the Middle East’s Best Emerging Tourism Destination for 2026 at the World Travel Awards, marking a boost to the emirate’s growing profile on the regional and international tourism map.

The recognition highlights Ajman’s increasing appeal as a tourism destination and underscores its efforts to strengthen its position in a competitive regional travel market.

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The award also reflects the emirate’s diverse tourism offering, combining natural attractions, heritage and cultural experiences.

Ajman has sought in recent years to expand its tourism sector and attract more visitors by capitalising on its coastline, cultural heritage and other attractions.

The World Travel Awards recognise destinations and organisations across the global travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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