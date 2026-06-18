Ajman University enters World’s Top 400 in QS World University Rankings 2027

“Ajman University’s entry into the world’s top 400 universities is a defining milestone in our institutional journey. It reflects years of focused work to strengthen academic quality, research impact, international engagement, and graduate outcomes. As AU approaches its 40th anniversary in 2028, this achievement carries special meaning," said Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University. "It marks nearly four decades of growth, the contribution of a global alumni community of over 45,000 graduates, and the collective efforts of the entire Ajman University community. Rankings are not an end in themselves, but they provide an important external measure of progress. This achievement affirms AU’s growing contribution to the UAE’s higher education sector and our commitment to preparing graduates who are ready to serve, lead, and make an impact in a rapidly changing world.”