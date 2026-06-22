Ajman University enters world’s top 400 in QS World University Rankings 2027

This milestone reflects Ajman University’s sustained rise on the global stage
Ajman University has achieved its highest-ever position in the QS World University Rankings, entering the world’s top 400 universities and ranking 397 globally in the 2027 edition.
This milestone reflects Ajman University’s sustained rise on the global stage, advancing from the 801–1000 band in the QSWUR 2019 edition to 397 globally in the QSWUR 2027 edition, in under a decade.
As AU approaches its 40th anniversary in 2028, this achievement carries special meaning. It marks nearly four decades of growth, the contribution of a global alumni community of over 45,000 graduates, and the collective efforts of the entire Ajman University community.