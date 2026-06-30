Thumbay University Hospital Ajman: the advantages of laparoscopic surgery in gynecology

Often referred to as keyhole surgery, laparoscopy uses a high-definition camera and specialised instruments inserted through small incisions, typically measuring just 5–10 millimetres. This allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision while minimising trauma to surrounding tissues. Laparoscopy is widely used in the management of common gynaecological conditions such as uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, endometriosis, pelvic adhesions, and infertility-related disorders. It is also an effective approach for procedures such as hysterectomy and diagnostic evaluations of pelvic pain and reproductive health concerns.