Thumbay University Hospital Ajman: the advantages of laparoscopic surgery in gynecology

It uses a high-definition camera and instruments inserted through small incisions
Advances in medical technology have transformed the way gynecological conditions are diagnosed and treated. One of the most significant developments is laparoscopic surgery, a minimally invasive technique that offers women safer procedures, reduced discomfort, and faster recovery compared to traditional open surgery.
Often referred to as keyhole surgery, laparoscopy uses a high-definition camera and specialised instruments inserted through small incisions, typically measuring just 5–10 millimetres. This allows surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision while minimising trauma to surrounding tissues. Laparoscopy is widely used in the management of common gynaecological conditions such as uterine fibroids, ovarian cysts, endometriosis, pelvic adhesions, and infertility-related disorders. It is also an effective approach for procedures such as hysterectomy and diagnostic evaluations of pelvic pain and reproductive health concerns.
One of the key advantages of laparoscopic surgery is faster recovery. Most patients experience less post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and a quicker return to their normal daily activities. Smaller incisions also result in minimal scarring and a lower risk of wound-related complications and infections.
At Thumbay University Hospital, laparoscopic procedures are performed using advanced surgical technology by experienced specialists dedicated to delivering the highest standards of women’s healthcare. Every patient undergoes a comprehensive evaluation to determine the most appropriate treatment approach, ensuring personalised care and optimal outcomes.
As healthcare continues to evolve, minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopy are helping women access effective treatment with greater comfort and confidence.
"At Thumbay Healthcare, we have been pioneers in advancing women’s health through comprehensive obstetrics and gynaecology services that bring together experienced specialists, advanced technology and compassionate care," says Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President, Thumbay Healthcare Division, Thumbay Group and Board Member. Thumbay Group.
By combining surgical expertise with advanced technology, laparoscopic gynaecological surgery is improving patient experiences and enhancing recovery, allowing women to return to their lives sooner while achieving excellent clinical results.