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Iran missile attack on Israel triggers temporary airspace closures in Iran, Iraq and Syria

Regional skies shut as Iran launches missiles toward Israel

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Missile barrage on Israel forces neighbouring countries to close airspace
Missile barrage on Israel forces neighbouring countries to close airspace
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Iran’s missile attack on Israel has triggered a wave of temporary airspace closures across the region, with Iraq and Syria restricting flight operations and Iran shutting parts of its western airspace amid escalating tensions.

Authorities said the measures were taken as a precaution following heightened security concerns linked to the latest cross-border strikes.

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Iran closes airspace in western part

Iran has closed its western airspace following a missile barrage launched toward Israel, state media reported on Sunday.

Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran’s National Civil Aviation Organisation, said the decision was taken due to “security and safety assessments,” adding that the airspace would remain closed until further notice, according to IRNA.

Iraq and Syria restrict airspace operations

Following the escalation, Iraq and Syria also announced temporary airspace restrictions.

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority said its airspace would remain closed for 72 hours, while Syria ordered a 12-hour suspension of operations, including at Damascus International Airport, until Monday morning.

Iran confirms missile launch

Iran’s state broadcaster confirmed missile strikes on Israel, saying the attacks were in response to recent Israeli actions in Lebanon. It warned that further strikes could follow if Israel continues its operations.

Israel intercepts missiles as tensions rise

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it intercepted all incoming missiles, though it warned its defence system is “not hermetic.” Sirens sounded across multiple areas, with explosions reported in northern Israel. No casualties or major damage were immediately confirmed.

Rising regional pressure after Beirut strike

The escalation follows Israel’s strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which killed two people and injured 20, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Iran had warned such attacks could trigger wider conflict, even as diplomatic efforts continue involving Pakistan and the US.

Related Topics:
SyriaIraqIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

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