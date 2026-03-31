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Israel military reports Iranian missile attack

Iranian state media confirms missile launch toward Israel amid rising regional tensions

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AFP
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FILE - The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles during an Iranian attack on Tel Aviv, Israel, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
FILE - The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles during an Iranian attack on Tel Aviv, Israel, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
AP

Israel's military said its air defences were responding to Iranian missiles on Tuesday (March 31, 2026) as sirens rang out in Jerusalem. 

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the Israeli military posted on Telegram. 

Sirens sounded and at least ten blasts were heard over Jerusalem, an AFP journalist said. 

After announcing that air defences were intercepting incoming missiles, a military statement said it was safe "to leave protected spaces in all areas of the country".

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB also reported that Iran had fired a missile towards Israel. 

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