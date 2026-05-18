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American Airlines extends Tel Aviv flight suspension until January 2027

One of the longest US airline suspensions since tensions rose after the Iran war

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The decision significantly extends the airline’s previous suspension, which had already paused services through September 7, 2026.
The decision significantly extends the airline’s previous suspension, which had already paused services through September 7, 2026.
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Dubai: American Airlines has extended the suspension of its direct flights between New York and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport until January 6, 2027, making it one of the longest service halts by a major international carrier since regional tensions escalated following the war involving Iran.

The airline said it would proactively contact affected customers and offer alternative options in line with its flexible schedule-change policy.

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The decision significantly extends the airline’s previous suspension, which had already paused services through September 7, 2026.

Other major US carriers have also prolonged disruptions to flights serving Israel. United Airlines has extended its suspension of flights from New York to Tel Aviv through at least September 7, while Delta Air Lines has cancelled services to Tel Aviv until September 5.

The continued suspension of US airline operations has left travellers increasingly reliant on Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia for direct flights between Ben Gurion Airport and the United States.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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