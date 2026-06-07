Why Palestine solidarity groups at Celtic oppose Robbie Keane's return

Palestine solidarity groups lead opposition to Robbie Keane's move.
Robbie Keane's potential return to Celtic has already sparked a strong reaction from some of the club's most prominent supporter groups.
The former Republic of Ireland captain, who enjoyed a memorable loan spell at Celtic in 2010, has been linked with a role at the Scottish champions. However, his recent managerial stint at Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv has become a major talking point among supporters.
Several prominent supporter groups, including the Green Brigade and North Curve Celtic, have publicly urged the club's board not to make the appointment. Their opposition centres on Keane's decision to remain at Maccabi Tel Aviv during the war in Gaza.
Why are they opposing?
The backlash stems from Keane's time in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv between June 2023 and the summer of 2024.
A joint statement from supporter groups, including Celtic Fans for the Liberation of Palestine, argued that Keane's decision to continue in the role during the conflict was impossible to ignore. Reports also suggest that more than 60 supporter groups and fan media outlets backed a letter warning the board that the appointment would be deeply divisive.
Anti-Robbie Keane banners and graffiti have also appeared outside Celtic Park as the debate continues to gather momentum.
Keane's response
Keane has previously addressed criticism surrounding his spell in Israel.
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, the former striker explained that he chose to remain at Maccabi Tel Aviv largely because of the responsibility he felt towards the coaching staff and analysts who had moved there with him.
According to Keane, his decision was driven by loyalty to his staff rather than politics.
Celtic's longstanding support for Palestine
To understand why the issue has generated such a strong reaction, it is important to understand Celtic's history and culture.
Support for Palestine has been visible among sections of the club's fanbase for many years, particularly among groups such as the Green Brigade. Many supporters view that solidarity through the lens of Celtic's Irish roots and broader support for social justice and refugee causes.
The club's most vocal ultra groups are often associated with left wing political views and have regularly backed campaigns linked to anti racism, refugee rights and other social justice movements. For those supporters, solidarity with Palestine has become a prominent part of their identity both inside and outside Celtic Park.
Palestinian flags have frequently been displayed at Celtic matches despite UEFA regulations prohibiting political messages inside stadiums. The club has also been fined on multiple occasions by European football's governing body over such displays. But they have continued to stand firmly by a cause they believe is on the right side of history.