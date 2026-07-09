Starbucks partners with Dubai Club of Determination to sponsor Summer Activities for all abilities

Free daily activities and trips foster skills, confidence and community belonging
Starbucks, operated by Alshaya Group, has partnered with the Dubai Club of Determination (DCD) to sponsor the 10th edition of its Summer Activities programme, launched under the slogan, Our Summer Leaves an Impact. Running until July 30, this free initiative plans to welcome 220 members of the club each day from across the UAE, creating inclusive opportunities for youth of determination.
With the support of Starbucks, this year’s DCD Summer Activities programme has expanded significantly, offering a wider range of activities that promote participants’ holistic development. The programme features specialised activities focused on life skills, sports, arts and crafts, creativity, sustainability, innovation, and interactive learnings.
The sponsorship has also enabled the inclusion of 42 recreational trips, providing opportunities for social interaction, cultural enrichment, and community engagement while supporting participants’ physical and mental well-being, building their confidence, and preparing them for a brighter future.
“At Starbucks, we believe in the power of community and the unique qualities that every individual brings,” said Samar Jabbour, Senior Vice President of Starbucks MENA. “Partnering with the Dubai Club of Determination for the Summer Activities programme is another step in our journey to create spaces where everyone feels they belong. We are excited to support this initiative and look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on participants.”
Majid Abdullah Al Usaimi, Executive Director of DCD, expressed his appreciation for the partnership. “We are thrilled to have Starbucks as our partner in this year’s Summer Activities programme. Together, we aim to create an environment where individuals with determination can thrive, develop new skills, and forge meaningful connections. This collaboration exemplifies our shared vision of an inclusive nation where all individuals have the opportunity to shine.”
The DCD Summer Activities programme coincides with Family Year 2026, a national initiative reflecting the UAE’s vision to strengthen social cohesion and support the family as the foundation of a stable and prosperous society. The programme aims to make positive use of the summer holiday break by enhancing the physical and mental well-being of participants, developing their social, cultural, and athletic skills, and introducing parents to the club’s extensive range of initiatives and services.
Starbucks' collaboration with DCD exemplifies a commitment to nurturing human connections and supporting local communities. This partnership builds on previous Starbucks collaborations, including with SAUT (The Voice of Down Syndrome Society) in Saudi Arabia, emphasising the importance of fostering inclusion and belonging in everyday life - a reflection of the UAE's values of empathy and support for all citizens.
The Summer Activities programme will foster a sense of community and reinforce the essential message that everyone deserves a place to belong, while enriching the lives of participants and their families.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.