Starbucks partners with Dubai Club of Determination to sponsor Summer Activities for all abilities

The sponsorship has also enabled the inclusion of 42 recreational trips, providing opportunities for social interaction, cultural enrichment, and community engagement while supporting participants’ physical and mental well-being, building their confidence, and preparing them for a brighter future.

“At Starbucks, we believe in the power of community and the unique qualities that every individual brings,” said Samar Jabbour, Senior Vice President of Starbucks MENA. “Partnering with the Dubai Club of Determination for the Summer Activities programme is another step in our journey to create spaces where everyone feels they belong. We are excited to support this initiative and look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have on participants.”

Majid Abdullah Al Usaimi, Executive Director of DCD, expressed his appreciation for the partnership. “We are thrilled to have Starbucks as our partner in this year’s Summer Activities programme. Together, we aim to create an environment where individuals with determination can thrive, develop new skills, and forge meaningful connections. This collaboration exemplifies our shared vision of an inclusive nation where all individuals have the opportunity to shine.”