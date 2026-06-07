Kuwait lodges second ICAO protest over Iran airspace violations

Repeated Iranian airspace violations prompt Kuwait’s renewed ICAO complaint
Kuwait’s Public Authority of Civil Aviation has submitted a second formal protest to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), citing repeated Iranian attacks and violations of Kuwaiti airspace and Kuwait International Airport facilities.
Violation of international treaties
The authority said the protest letter highlighted that the attacks constitute a serious breach of international civil aviation treaties and conventions. They pose a direct threat to the safety of passengers, airlines, airport personnel, and essential airport infrastructure.
Terminal 1 attack causes fatalities and disruption
The latest incident, targeting Terminal 1 last Wednesday, led to fatalities, serious injuries, and extensive material damage. Air traffic operations were suspended, temporarily halting flights and affecting passenger movement at Kuwait International Airport.
Repeated incidents compound severity
The authority noted that the attack occurred just 48 hours after Terminal 1 had reopened, following repair and rehabilitation efforts after a previous attack on February 28. Kuwait had invested significant resources to restore safe operations before the latest incident.
Call for urgent ICAO action
In its letter, Kuwait urged ICAO to take decisive measures to protect civil airspace and aviation facilities, prevent future violations, and hold perpetrators accountable under international law and globally recognised aviation safety standards.
Kuwait reserves its rights
The authority reaffirmed that Kuwait reserves all rights under international law to protect its sovereignty, airspace, and civil facilities and to ensure the safety of passengers, employees, and infrastructure at Kuwait International Airport.