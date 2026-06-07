GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait lodges second ICAO protest over Iran airspace violations

Repeated Iranian airspace violations prompt Kuwait’s renewed ICAO complaint

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kuwait urges ICAO action after deadly Iranian strikes on airport terminal
Kuwait urges ICAO action after deadly Iranian strikes on airport terminal

Kuwait’s Public Authority of Civil Aviation has submitted a second formal protest to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), citing repeated Iranian attacks and violations of Kuwaiti airspace and Kuwait International Airport facilities.

Violation of international treaties

The authority said the protest letter highlighted that the attacks constitute a serious breach of international civil aviation treaties and conventions. They pose a direct threat to the safety of passengers, airlines, airport personnel, and essential airport infrastructure.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Terminal 1 attack causes fatalities and disruption

The latest incident, targeting Terminal 1 last Wednesday, led to fatalities, serious injuries, and extensive material damage. Air traffic operations were suspended, temporarily halting flights and affecting passenger movement at Kuwait International Airport.

Repeated incidents compound severity

The authority noted that the attack occurred just 48 hours after Terminal 1 had reopened, following repair and rehabilitation efforts after a previous attack on February 28. Kuwait had invested significant resources to restore safe operations before the latest incident.

Call for urgent ICAO action

In its letter, Kuwait urged ICAO to take decisive measures to protect civil airspace and aviation facilities, prevent future violations, and hold perpetrators accountable under international law and globally recognised aviation safety standards.

Kuwait reserves its rights

The authority reaffirmed that Kuwait reserves all rights under international law to protect its sovereignty, airspace, and civil facilities and to ensure the safety of passengers, employees, and infrastructure at Kuwait International Airport.

Related Topics:
KuwaitAviationUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwaiti men look at a screen displaying flight arrival information at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on June 1, 2026, as the airport resumes operations following a phased reopening plan.

OIC condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

1m read
CCTC footage shows the moment the Kuwait International Airport terminal was hit by Iranian Shahed-136 drone.

Video shows moment Iran drone hits Kuwait airport

2m read
This handout photo provided by the Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) on June 3, 2026 shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (C) inspecting the damaged airport after an Iranian attack, in Kuwait City.

Kuwait PM visits airport hit by Iranian drones

1m read
Kuwait diverts air traffic, enforces emergency protocols after attack

Kuwait halts flights after Iran missile, drone attack

1m read