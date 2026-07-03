Bullion rose as much as 1.8% to around $4,195 an ounce after gaining 2.3% in the previous session, its biggest increase in three weeks. The latest US labour market data showed hiring slowed in June, adding to signs that the economy is facing pressure despite recent pockets of resilience.

Prices stayed elevated in the first half of June, with 24-karat gold holding above Dh520 for several sessions between June 5 and June 16. The market then cooled, slipping below Dh500 on June 23 and falling to Dh485.25 by June 30, before recovering in the first three days of July.

The latest move puts Dubai gold prices back near the levels seen in the third week of June, though they remain well below the early-June peak. The 24-karat rate had climbed as high as Dh538.50 on June 4 before easing through the month, while the 22-karat variety had reached Dh498.50 on the same day.

A push by President Donald Trump to reshape the Fed has revived the debasement trade that helped drive gold to a record high in January. Trump and his allies are looking at ways to remove members of the Fed’s Board of Governors to make room for his own picks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.