It started as an internet joke. Then it became a movement. When the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) first appeared on social media as a satirical political experiment, few expected it to evolve into a youth-led campaign demanding answers from the government. But as thousands of students gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over examination reforms and accountability, investigative journalist Saurav Das emerged as the movement’s most visible voice — explaining its demands, defending its strategy and leading its public conversations with authorities.