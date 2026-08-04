Indian expat from Kerala killed in Dubai gas cylinder blast, confirms consulate

Indian Consulate in Dubai identifies victim of Sheikh Zayed Road car showroom explosion
Dubai: An Indian expat was killed in a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News on Tuesday.
The mission offered condolences and said it was offering assistance to his grieving family.
A close relative identified the deceased as Shijin Paul, a 27-year-old who hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala.
According to a statement issued by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Monday, one person was killed and five others were injured in the incident.
Dubai Civil Defence teams had earlier responded to the incident, bringing the situation under control, securing the site and ensuring safety measures were in place. Medical support and care were provided to those injured, Dubai Media Office had said.
Speaking to Gulf News, the relative of Shijin said the latter had died at a hospital. “I was informed by his company about the blast. Unfortunately, he had passed away by the time I reached the hospital,” the relative said.
Shijin worked as the social media manager at the car showroom where the explosion took place. He had joined only in November, the relative said.
Shijin hailed from Kottarakkara in Kerala's Kollam district. He is survived by his parents and wife.
The Indian Consulate said it remains in touch with the family and authorities to extend all possible support during this difficult time, and to facilitate the necessary formalities.